How to preorder the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max today

Whether you’re upgrading from an older iPhone or making the switch from another brand altogether, today is the day you can secure Apple’s next flagship phone. Preorders for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are officially open as of 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET, and we’re going to tell you everything you need to know.

First and foremost, the iPhone 11 starts at $700, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099, all for the 64GB models. That said, depending on where you preorder from, and whether or not you trade an old iPhone in, you could pay much less than the suggested retail price for your iPhone 11.

Here are all of your best options for preordering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max today:

Apple Store

The easiest option is probably to go directly through Apple, where you can get any of the three models in any color you like on all of the major carriers. Plus, you can save a decent chunk of change by trading in your old iPhone, as Apple is offering up to $600 for an iPhone XS Max and hundreds of dollars for other recent models.

Walmart

If you want to pay less up front for your new iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, Walmart might be your best bet. The retailer is knocking $50 off the price of all three phones, bringing the price you’ll pay down to $649 for the iPhone 11, $949 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,049 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Not a bad deal.

Carriers

If you feel more comfortable buying directly from your carrier of choice, that’s always an option too. The price of the phone is the same at every carrier, but some are offering special deals you should know about:

Verizon : If you sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan, you can get up to $500 of credit applied over 24 months with an eligible trade-in and a $200 prepaid card, which basically makes the iPhone 11 free.

: If you sign up for a Verizon unlimited plan, you can get up to $500 of credit applied over 24 months with an eligible trade-in and a $200 prepaid card, which basically makes the iPhone 11 free. AT&T : Customers who add a new line of service can buy a new iPhone 11 and get a second free.

: Customers who add a new line of service can buy a new iPhone 11 and get a second free. T-Mobile: Get the iPhone 11 for $350 (50% off) if you have an “equitable” device to trade in.

These are just some of the best early iPhone 11 preorder deals, but we’ll add more when and if we find them.