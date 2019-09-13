Disney+ is ‘more addictive than heroin,’ an early reviewer raves

If the initial reaction to Disney’s early release in the Netherlands of its brand new streaming service Disney+ is any indication, the streamer is poised to make a huge splash in the US when it’s finally released here on November 12th for a base price of $6.99 per month.

The headline from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf couldn’t be any clearer in its praise of the service, which is currently available as part of a free trial run in the Netherlands (where Netflix, incidentally, also has its European HQ). Disney’s new service, the Dutch reporter raves, is “more addictive than heroin,” as the Dutch speakers amongst you can see in the video above.

Users signing up for the service there have started getting emails that run through the new streamer’s various features, like this: “Unlimited downloads,” the email promises, as well as the ability to “add up to 10 devices!!” and create profiles for all users, in addition to the service being “safe to watch for children younger than 7 years old.”

I’m part of a Facebook group focused on all things Disney+, and one user from the Netherlands weighed in with this today: “I just received a new Email from Disney Plus the Netherlands about what’s coming Nov. 12th. Of course the highly anticipated Mandalorian live action series. So far Disney Plus does not disappoint; great content, many users at the same time and some movies are even in UHD with a Dolby Atmos audiotrack. And I love all the extra’s such as deleted scenes (e.g. in our country Rogue One a Star Wars Story wasn’t even released in a 4K format-only Bluray — whereas Disney + NL offers this.”

So glad that I’m from the Netherlands, first access on Disney+. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZGr0RAvX8M — #KNGDoctor?  | code: Doctor (@doctorfnm) September 12, 2019

So guess who already has Disney+ on her phone and is now watching avengers?

THAT'S RIGHT THIS GIRL IS Sometimes I do love living in the Netherlands — Keely (@xxkeelbytjexx) September 12, 2019

This all serves to point toward a monster launch for Disney+ stateside just two months from now. Early deals and discounts for the service have likewise attracted massive interest,

Ahead of the service’s US debut, Parrot Analytics used a number of data points including surveying social media and blog posts to determine that The Simpsons and the animated Star Wars Rebels are the most anticipated of the existing series that will be available at launch in the US on Disney+, which will also carry highly anticipated new programming like the Star Wars-themed series The Mandalorian. That’s in addition to content from Marvel, Pixar, and other brands, as well as more than 25 original series and 10 original movies from the get-go.