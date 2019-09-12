We dug through hundreds upon hundreds of discounted iPhone and iPad apps on Thursday to come up with the best of the bunch that are on sale for free for a limited time. The result is the collection of eight apps below, and you’ll also find a few more remaining freebies in yesterday’s roundup if you missed it.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.



Berry Browser

Normally $0.99.

Browse the web comfortably with Berry, the browser that automatically gives all websites a “dark mode”, blocks ads/trackers, and so much more. ~ INSTANTLY TOGGLE DARK/LIGHT MODE ~

Three finger drag up and down to quickly toggle Light or Dark Mode on any site. It also lets you go even darker – a convenient way to further adjust brightness without going to control center. ~ SAVE YOUR EYES & SLEEP ~

Stop getting blinded by bright white websites. Reduce eye strain, get better sleep with Berry’s dark, beautiful browsing and interface. It even works with Night Shift, allowing you reduce blue light at night while browsing. ~ INCREASE BATTERY LIFE ON IPHONE X ~

On iPhone X, browsing with Berry can extend your battery life because darker pixels use less power. For other devices, increasing the contrast between text and background can allow you to lower your screen’s brightness, saving battery. ~ PRIVACY FIRST & ADBLOCK ~

Automatically blocks ads and trackers to speed up websites up to 2x and protect your privacy. One tap to instantly clear all of your browsing history and data. Built in Private Tabs mode. ~ TODAY WIDGET ~

Copy links and tap the widget to browse them peacefully in Berry. Link previews are only visible when your device is unlocked, to protect your privacy. Also, instantly get to your favorites (in dark mode) from the lock screen, bypassing the home screen. ~ THUMB-FRIENDLY NAVIGATION ~

All of Berry’s controls are at the bottom, not the top of the screen, so you don’t strain your thumb trying to navigate the web – or worse, drop your phone trying to tap the search bar. ~ DARK KEYBOARD ~

Activate the included Berry Dark Keyboard to further reduce the brightness of the screen when you’re typing. You can use it in any app, not just Berry. ~ AND TONS MORE FEATURES ~

– Dark Reader Mode

– One universal app for both iPhone and iPad

– No advertisements

– iCloud synced bookmarks

– iCloud Keychain password autofill

– Works with 1Password ~ The Berry Simple Privacy Policy ~

– We NEVER collect any personally identifiable information about you.

– We NEVER collect or use any of your personal data for any type of marketing or advertisements. We don’t use cookies or any other mechanism to track anything about you personally.

– Basically – You are not the product. You buy and own the app — not the other way around.

Download Berry Browser

HanYou – Chinese Dictionary

Normally $5.99.

HanYou is a modern offline Chinese dictionary, including many features to help you read and learn Chinese. HanYou features powerful offline Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, developed in-house and continuously improved over the past 6 years. HanYou’s algorithms let you recognize over 13000 Chinese characters, both simplified and traditionals, in your pictures or with your device camera. Chinese text is detected, recognized and parsed into words in a fraction of a second. Detailed information of each word and Chinese character is then provided such as their pronunciation and their definition in English. HanYou is the perfect companion to help you read books, mangas, signs, menu, and improve your Chinese reading skills while enjoying your favorite reading material. HanYou also has a built-in drawing feature for you to draw and translate Chinese characters on your touch-screen with very high accuracy. DICTIONARY:

• Multiple target languages availables: English, Japanese, German, French, Hungarian and more

• Search Chinese words from in any kind of input: Traditional / Simplified / Pinyins

• You can also search the other way and input foreign words in the search bar

• Handwriting Recognition

• Intuitive Radical search

• Search words that either start with / end with / contain the query word

• More than 10 thousands example sentences built from various sources

• Build vocabulary lists of Chinese words (which you can share as files or text in many ways)

• Listen to the Chinese pronunciation of words and sentences through the “Speak” function OPTICAL CHARACTER RECOGNITION (OCR):

• A powerful Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine which lets you translate Chinese characters in images

• HanYou recognizes more that 13000 Chinese characters

• HanYou recognizes both Traditional and Simplified characters

• You can recognize Chinese text with your Live Camera or on Still Pictures (from your camera roll)

• Read either horizontal or vertical Chinese text TEXT ANALYZER:

• Add Pinyins in Safari! Whenever you are browsing on a web page with Chinese text, tap the “share” button at the bottom and select “HanYou Add Pinyins” to display all pinyins

• Paste some text, or import it from the OCR modes, into the text analyzer to get definitions of each word in the text

• Pinyins are also displayed automatically

• Listen to the Chinese text with the “Speak” function HANYOU WALL:

• Get help from the user community by sharing pictures on the HanYou Wall

Download HanYou – Chinese Dictionary

HappyTruck

Normally $1.99.

HappyTruck – Deliver fruits to the marketplace with your truck.

You will need to get from one place to another without dropping too much from your truck. You will get a precise number of pieces you carry and a precise number of pieces that is required. The more you bring, the more score you get. Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck in mid-air.Be careful not to drop too much.

– Also support game control with joystick.

– There are 27 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started. Features:

1. Different levels, 27 unique maps.

2. 28 models of truck and wheel, 12 types of payloads.

3. Awesome physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

4. Tilt controls, accelerometer supported.

5. Also support game control with joystick.

6. Game Center supported.

Download HappyTruck

PersoPhoto

Normally $0.99.

Do you have no desire to go to a photo studio and spend a lot of money? Create your own passport photo in 5 minutes! In 3 simple steps create a biometric passport photo for your ID card, passport, driver’s license, application or electronic health card: 1. Import a photo or take one with your phone camera.

2. Edit your photo according to the pattern.

3. Print the generated collage on 10x15cm paper. For each printed photo you get four 3.5-by-4.5cm pictures that you will cut yourself. They comply with the official requirements for biometric passport pictures. These photos are perfect for ID cards, passports and other official documents.

Download PersoPhoto

Hindsight – Time Tracker

Normally $2.99.

Hindsight tracks the passage of time since something happened, and helps you answer questions like “How long has it been since?” or “How often does it happen?” It unburdens you from remembering dates and gives you new insight into the past.

Be more mindful of your activities, get things done on time, and discover patterns and trends. Features:

– track events and the time of each occurrence

– quick swipe to record a new occurrence

– group events by category

– histogram reveals patterns of past occurrences

– alerts based on time elapsed

– stats and detailed history

– optional notes

– Cloud sync with other devices

– export to CSV

– Apple Watch app

– Today widget

Download Hindsight – Time Tracker

Gymster+ IIFYM & Gym Workouts

Normally $2.99.

Weight lifting & IIFYM recipes made simple! Are you bored of the same old workouts & tasteless “clean” recipes and repetitive workouts? Never be bored again and download Gymster! User dashboard • Workout analytics • Weight tracker for monitoring your progress – average weight feature to avoid data from fluctuations. Workouts • Randomise or manually pick exercises based on equipment at your gym • Workout analysis that shows total reps, sets, volume and workouts • 200+ IIFYM recipes with a sort by macros (calories,fat,protein & carbs) feature! • Why waste time scrolling through exercises you can’t perform? Unlike other apps Gymster only returns exercises you can perform based on your gym’s equipment! Recipes Looking for a wide range of IIFYM recipes? Looking for specific macro meals? High in fat? Low in carbs? Ketogenic, vegan or vegetarian, Gymster has you covered. • 200+ IIFYM recipes (if it fits your macros) • Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts. You’ll never need another diet or recipe app again. • Order recipes by macros, sugar, fiber and time to suit your lifestyle • Macro bar breakdowns for each recipe making it easy to track macros. • Recipe creator profiles detailing creator information • Full nutritional information including calories, fats, carbs, protein, fiber and sugar • Ingredients and detailed methods for an easy cooking experience Workout • 2 workout modes (randomised and manual). Keep your workouts fun with randomise mode (like wod but better!) • Only returns exercises based on equipment you have available at your gym so you never have to worry about which exercises you can or can’t perform. • Save multiple gym presets in case you use more than 1 • 500+ exercises • 70+ pieces of equipment to choose from including kettlebells, steel mace, bulgarian bags and weight machines. (more added at user request) • Instructional GIFS for exercises • Videos for specific exercises • Never seen before 3D interactive tutorials for specific exercises. Spin and rotate around the animation of the exercise! • Log your workouts and keep track of progress. • Swap out feature for exercises you don’t wish to perform for randomise mode. • Quick and easy fitness workout routines no matter what equipment you have or which gym you are at Additional features • News section for updates on the app and other news from around the fitness world Reviews: • I’m a nutrition coach and I tell all of my clients to get this app if they need food ideas. It is a fantastic resource to expand your pallet and to make fat loss taste good. Combine the workouts and recipe sections and you’ve essentially got yourself a coach. Great app. In my opinion it is under priced for the value that you get! • This app is absolutely perfect for anyone!! From either a total beginner just wanting to get started right through to someone looking to get in serious shape. I upgraded from Gymster lite as soon as it was released. As a bikini competitor Gymster recipes give me all I need for a productive off season and a lot of variety and colour to my meals. The macros are all broken down which saves me a huge amount of time. I also use this app to track my workouts and have them pre loaded in. The random selection tool is also great for those days when you just aren’t feeling it!! Can’t recommend enough • I’m finishing my year of personal training at my gym and this is the best app for someone like me to learn and keep track of my workouts. Thanks to Bert Kreischer for the heads up on his podcast. • I’ve used a few gym apps in the past, but this is undoubtedly the best! The reason for that is the ‘random’ selection for workouts-input body part(s) and the amount of exercises, and away you go! Gives me a fresh workout every time!

Download Gymster+ IIFYM & Gym Workouts

Remote KeyPad NumPad Keyboard

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless extension of your Mac keyboard. Add dedicated numbers, arrows and other blocks to your Mac keyboard. Why buy additional hardware that you have to carry around with you if you can have it almost for free? AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel, and your calculation needs;

– Arrows block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing key pad keys & layout;

– Create your own key pads for any pro app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– Powerpoint;

– Many more. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Download Remote KeyPad NumPad Keyboard

GhostTalk

Normally $0.99.

For our Ghost Hunter friends this tool will allow you to use your Apple device to listen for EVPs. The curated library of around 2300 words will help you to see what you can’t hear. The estimated accuracy of the data is indicated by the size and shade of the text that is returned. Brighter, larger text indicates a higher confidence level in the accuracy of the returned message. We also show you a live reading of the electromagnetic field around the phone, measured in gauss. When speech is detected the electromagnetic field is logged with the best guess translation. Touch the screen to pause detection, this will help you to avoid catching your own conversations, resume detection by lifting your finger. Don’t forget to scroll, your entire session may continue beyond the screen, so scroll down to see the latest results. The microphone in Apple’s devices is very good and you may find that excess environmental noise has an effect on the accuracy of the text returned. What you see on the screen is the best guess for what was said. You can also change languages in the device settings under GhostTalk. GhostTalk currently supports English, French, Chinese, German and Spanish. Join our group chat to discuss ghostly things with other users and upload your photos to discuss their scare factor. If things get a little spooky we recommend turning on some lights and taking a break from the app for a while. :)

Download GhostTalk