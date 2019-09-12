Best 3D Printer for Home Use

If you’ve ever been a fan of the mantra “the future is now,” now is an opportune time to use it. Because when it comes to 3D printers — once thought to be a technology reserved for the rich and elite — owning a 3D printer is now actually quite commonplace. Like any modern technology, the 3D printer has evolved, and there are now plenty of models that are affordable and have the ability to fit on your desk at home. So without further ado, let’s go through some of the best 3D printers for your home. If you’re not going to say it, we will: the future is now.

Best Overall 3D Printer

If you’re looking for a top-notch 3D printer with professional capabilities, the FlashForge 3D Printer Creator Pro is the way to go. Made with a sturdy metal frame, the FlashForge contains a build volume of 8.9 X 5.8 X 5.9 inches. It utilizes an aviation-level aluminum plate with 6.3mm of thickness to ensure the surface is completely flat, thus protecting your prints from warping during the heating process. It’s compatible with a variety of filaments such as PLA, ABS, PLA Color Change, Pearl, ABS Pro, Elastic, PVA, HIPS, PETG, TPE, TPU, Conductive Filament, Flexible Filament, Metal Filled Filament, Wood Filled Filament, and PP, and comes with a full manufacturer’s warranty if it’s not working up to specifications.

Best Easy-To-Use 3D Printer

For those who are worried they’re not going to grasp the intricacies of a 3D printer, the QIDI TECHNOLOGY Dual Extruder Desktop 3D Printer is an intuitive, easy-to-learn product that can fit the needs of novice and advanced tech-junkies alike. This model comes with an easy to use software to facilitate simple customization of 3D models. With an aviation-level aluminum plate, full metal frame, and a high heat resistant metal platform, this is a professional quality printer that virtually anybody can use and grasp.

Best Bargain 3D Printer

Now, if the aforementioned products are a bit too steep in price, the Comgrow Creality Ender 3 3D Printer Aluminum DIY with Resume Print is a fantastic and affordable option. It comes with quick and easy instructions for putting it together, with an estimated time of two hours and twenty minutes of assembly time. It contains a safety protected power supply with quick heating time, as well as advanced noiseless technology to help make your printing go under-the-radar, if you will. But perhaps its best feature is its Ender 3 technology, which gives you the ability to resume your printing even after an uncontrolled power outage/lapse occurs. Between price and quality, this purchase is a no-brainer.