New trailer highlights some of the most exciting upcoming Apple Arcade games

Apple earlier today released a new trailer highlighting many of the games coming to its upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service. The video itself is relatively short but provides us with some captivating previews of what may very well prove to be a surprising money-maker for the company.

Apple originally introduced Apple Arcade at WWDC this past year and shed some new details on the service at the company’s special iPhone event earlier in the week. Set to launch on September 19 in more than 150 countries, Apple Arcade will offer subscribers over 100 exclusive titles for just $4.99 a month.

The service will debut on the iPhone and will arrive on iPadOS and tvOS on September 30. The service will also be available to Mac users starting in October.

In developing Apple Arcade, Apple has partnered with a legit who’s-who of game developers to churn out titles across a number of genres. A lot of the games we’ve seen previews of look pretty cool, which is why it was a bit weird to see Apple focus so much time at its special event this week showing us clips of Frogger, of all things.

That minor peculiarity aside, the new Apple Arcade trailer can be seen below, and features 25 upcoming titles, including Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm, Skate City, and Sayonara: Wild Hearts.

With the launch of Apple Arcade just a week away, it will be interesting to see how well the service does. Certainly, the service may not attract attention from serious gamers, but there’s a strong possibility the service will prove to be a surprising and runaway hit with casual gamers looking for a curated selection of high-quality titles without having to traverse through a frustrating maze of in-app purchases.

A non-exhaustive list of upcoming Apple Arcade titles can be viewed below:

