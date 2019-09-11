iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be discounted at Walmart from day one

On Tuesday, Apple took the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater to announce the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. All three phones will be available from carriers and retailers on September 20th, but if you want to save some money when you upgrade, Walmart might be the place to go for your new phone.

In an email sent to us on Wednesday morning, Walmart confirmed that it will sell each of the new iPhone models at a $50 discount, with preorders set to open on Friday, September 13th at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET. The entire iPhone 11 line will be available from Walmart.com for in-store pickup or to ship to your home.

Here are the prices for all three of Apple’s new iPhone models from Walmart and Walmart.com:

iPhone 11 starts at $649

iPhone 11 Pro starts at $949

iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1049

If you were watching the event yesterday, you might notice that all three of the new models are on sale from day one at Walmart, and even if it isn’t a huge markdown, why not save some cash if you’re upgrading anyway? In addition to the discounts, Walmart is also giving existing Verizon and AT&T customers the option to get free two-day shipping to their homes on September 20th if they preorder the iPhone 11 on Walmart.com.

There are other ways to save money on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, but this is the first retailer we’ve seen offer the new phones for a cheaper price up front. That said, you can also save up to $400 on Apple’s website with an eligible trade-in. The good news is that there are ways to save on these pricey flagships.