The iPhone 11’s pricing and storage capacities might’ve just leaked, and there’s a huge surprise

We’re just a few hours away from Apple’s iPhone event, but we’re not done with last-minute iPhone 11 leaks just yet. The iPhone 11 isn’t a total secret, and we already know what the phone will look like since several reports have confirmed the new multi-lens camera modules coming to the iPhone 11 series. Also, some of the phones’ new features have been leaked recently, including the new R-series co-processor and reverse wireless charging support — though that last one apparently might not make it to this iPhone generation after all. But a new leak likely tells us how much the iPhone 11 phones will cost, listing other specs for the handsets, including the storage capacities. And if it’s accurate, Apple fans in store for a pretty incredible surprise.

The following slide comes from an Apple partner presentation from Taiwan, according to a Weibo post, and lists the main features of Apple’s upcoming iPhones as well as the pricing structure for the handsets.

Image Source: Weibo

While the information in this table can’t be verified at this point, it does make plenty of sense given what we already know about Apple’s way of doing business. According to the leak, the iPhone 11 will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities, with prices set at $749, $799, and $899. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be more expensive than that, but the leak indicates that base storage this year starts at 128GB, which would be an incredible upgrade.

The 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max should come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, according to the leak. iPhone 11 Pro pricing starts at $999, and each storage tier costs $100 extra. Again, this would be a great change since added storage capacity currently costs more than $100 per tier. According to the slide, the Pro Max versions will be $100 more expensive than their Pro counterparts.

The table also indicates that the premium phones will ship on September 20th, but there’s no release date for the iPhone 11. Previous leaks said all three iPhones will launch on the same day, September 20th.

When it comes to specs, the leak says Pro phones will feature triple 12-megapixel cameras on the back, as well as Apple Pencil support. Reverse wireless charging is listed as a feature for all three new iPhones.

The document also includes the Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods, and strangely enough, Apple’s canceled universal wireless charger, the AirPower mat. Apple is expected to unveil new Apple Watch hardware, which should be a minor upgrade over last year’s Series 4 models. A new AirPods generation was also featured in some reports, although it was never clear whether the new wireless headphones are supposed to launch at the iPhone event or later down the road.