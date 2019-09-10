Apple just unveiled the new seventh-gen iPad

It’s the second Tuesday of September, which means it’s time for Apple’s yearly new iPhone conference. The show is underway at Apple’s headquarters, with the company having already unveiled pricing details for the Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ services ahead of the main attraction of the show, the iPhone 11 series. Then, the company introduced a brand new iPad models, which is a surprising move for an iPhone event. That’s the seventh-gen iPad, which comes in a 10.2-inch version.

The 10.2-inch Retina display is paired with Apple’s older A10 Fusion chip, which Apple says is twice faster than some of the top-selling PCs. out there. It also comes with a built-in Smart Connector, which connects to keyboard accessories.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

Interestingly enough, the tablet is made of 100% recycled aluminum, which is quite an achievement for Apple.

The 10.2-inch iPad will cost just $299 if purchased by students and teachers, or $329 if you’re a regular consumer. The tablet will be available to order on Tuesday, and it’ll ship on September 30th with iPadOS on board.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

Apple announced earlier during the event that every new iPhone, iPad, and Mac purchase will come bundled with a free year of Apple TV+ subscription, which is a $60 value. The streaming service costs $4.99 and is available for the entire family.

Image Source: Apple Inc.

Developing…