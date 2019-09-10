Marvel needed two separate events to announce everything coming to the MCU now that Avengers: Endgame is behind us: San Diego Comic-Con and the annual D23 Expo. The company revealed that it has several pictures in the works that will hit theaters over the next two years, as well as several limited MCU series that will stream on the upcoming Disney+ service. None of the upcoming adventures will be part of the popular Marvel properties we’ve grown to love in recent years, such as Avengers, Guardians and Spider-Man — the latter isn’t even in the MCU anymore. While the third installment in the Guardians franchise is already in the works, Marvel hasn’t said anything about its Avengers 5 sequel.

We’ve already told you that Marvel can’t just abandon the Avengers considering how lucrative this particular property is, and we’ll probably get a new Avengers sequel down the road once some of the new heroes have been introduced. A new report now tells us that Marvel is indeed working on a new Avengers project, but it’s not going to be what you think.

Insider Daniel Richtman, who has shared accurate early details about MCU films in the past, is back with one more revelation, via FullCircleCinema. Disney and Marvel are apparently working on a Young Avengers TV series for Disney+ that will introduce some of the young superheroes from the Marvel universe. According to Richtman, they might then grow alongside everyone else and appear in MCU movies down the road.

It’s unclear at this time who will join this team of Young Avengers, but the Hawkeye series that’s part of Phase 4 will likely introduce his replacement, Kate Bishop. Ant-Man’s daughter Cassandra Lang, who we’ve met already and who was a teenager in 2023 in Endgame, might also be an addition to the team. Not to mention a certain youngster who was present at Tony Stark’s funeral in Endgame, who might also grow to become a Young Avenger in the near future. This is just speculation for the time being.

Also, Richtman is hardly the first insider to claim Young Avengers adventures are in the works. But this is the first time we’ve heard that the Avengers franchise could include Disney+ limited series as well as movies. On the other hand, giving the young Avengers a limited TV series might be a better idea than having movies for each of them. That way, we’ll get to meet all these new characters long before the next Thanos-level threat hits the MCU.

Don’t expect Disney or Marvel to confirm anything at this point. They have announced plenty of Phase 4 projects already, and it seems unlikely for anything else to be added on top of the current shows and movies. As for the next major Avengers movie, a report recently said that Marvel may be working on a massive Avengers vs. X-Men crossover for Avengers 5.