The biggest news this week is obviously the imminent announcement of Apple’s new iPhone 11 series smartphones. Of course, most iPhone users out there won’t be getting a new iPhone this year, so we’ve got a great way for you to spice up your current iPhone: new apps! Today’s roundup includes seven different paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all on sale for free, but these are limited-time deals so be sure to hurry up and download them for free while you still can.

Overlap – Double Exposure

Normally $0.99.

Create artistic double exposure photos with Overlap!

Are you a film camera generation? Double exposure photos were a very special result. Now you can create that special photo yourself. / Key Functions and Features

– Adjusting transparency and exposure of two layers

– Creating a dramatic effect using vertical and horizontal flip

– Easily zoom in and out using two fingers

– Providing sensuous black and white filter

– Turning on/off the Dramatic to create a fantastic feeling

– Providing vertical/ horizontal/ square frames

FoodyLife : The Food Diary App

Normally $0.99.

You will be able to explore your eating habits visually and improve your eating habits. No calories and no numbers are shown in the app! Features:

+ Beautifully minimalist food diary app

+ In-App Camera And Filter

+ No calories No Pressure

+ Visualizes all your diets and shows your diet balance clearly!

+ Crazy and Interactive Foody Face

+ Learn how to eat mindfully and correctly right now! Don’t make Foody Face angry! Tap download right now! ———- The inspiration behind FoodyLife is that nowadays people pay little attention to what they eat and often eat unhealthy food. Although there are many similar apps on the market (e.g. Fitness App, Calorie counter…), most of them focus mainly on “numbers”, such as how many calories the user has eaten and how long the user should exercise to get rid of those calories, or sending the user notifications when they should get up to exercise or if they have eaten too much. FoodyLife’ is an app that helps users track their daily diet by allowing them to keep their own food diary. The app shows neither calories nor numbers; instead, users have only to take a picture, enter their diet information, then they are able their overall diet balance. It is very simple and highly effective. Users can explore their eating habits visually, improving self-consciousness about eating habits.

Neo Monsters

Normally $0.99.

Become a Legend! Capture over 1000 Animated Monsters and Duel in Real-Time PvP! Form your team and battle for victory! Capture, train, and evolve to become the champion in one of the biggest monster battling RPGs! Neo Monsters is an addictive strategy RPG that features epic 4v4 battles between two teams of up to 16 monsters. The unique turn-based battle system allows you to come up with powerful chain strategies by combining hundreds of abilities. Hunt down the strongest monsters and harness their power, then take the battle online to dominate in exciting PvP battles and leagues! Are you ready to take the challenge? ▶Features:

● Build your Monster Collection

• Capture and evolve over 1000 fully animated monsters!

• Train your monsters and unleash their deadly potential.

• Collect evolution ingredients to create the ultimate power! ● Form a Battle Strategy

• Build the ultimate team of up to 16 monsters.

• Defeat your opponents in epic turn-based 4v4 battles!

• Create devastating combinations from hundreds of abilities. ● Become the Champion

• Conquer six Leagues and take on the Grand Champion in 60+ hours of adventure!

• Explore multiple islands and dungeons on your journey.

• Follow the story to uncover the truth behind your late uncle’s atrocity. ● Take the Battle Online

• Duel players from around the world in PvP leagues!

• Complete 100+ online missions.

• Take on weekly updated events to unlock big rewards.

Kipkam

Normally $1.99.

How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?

1 minute a day. Invest it to the ‘Deep Breathe Exercise’ that will calm down you body and mind. Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.

When you feel stuffy, start KipKam and try breathing deeply.

A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.

Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation. +Basic Usage and Main Functions+

You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS

You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.

Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.

Fireworks Tap AR

Normally $1.99.

Add virtual fireworks wherever you are! Tap the screen to set off fireworks or let them explode automatically. You can take photos with the fireworks in them! Add fireworks to any event! Settings allow you to adjust the size and frequency of the fireworks. Works great outdoors as well as inside. Have fun making your own fireworks experience!

Future Ludo

Normally $2.99.

Before us, you play Ludo (Airplane chess, Flying chess) is on the paper, in the sky or on the earth. Now we bring you to space, bring the war to universe. Right now!

Fly your mothership to space and combat with differnt races. Game rule:

1. Roll the dice to decide the play sequence.

2. Roll even number to arise your spaceship, such as number 2 rise 1 spaceship, number 4 rise 2 spaceships, and number 6 rise 3 spaceships.

3. Each time only allow to move 1 spaceship.

4. When spaceship moves to same color, you can jump.

5. When spaceship moves to the fly path with same color, it can fly.

6. When spaceship moves to a square, but this square have an enemy spaceships. It will intercept enemy and destroy enemy spaceship.

7. Spaceship can intercept any number of enemy spaceships. So you can use one spaceship to destroy up to 4 enemy spaceships.

8. All of be intercepted spaceships will go back to mothership.

9. When 4 spaceships arrive center, he will win the game.

10. When player rolled number 6, the player will obtain one bonus turn. But when he rolls number 6 three times, all of his spaceships will be destroyed and go back to mothership.

TakeAction: Reach Your Goals

Normally $9.99.

What is your goal? What is your dream?! Define it in our app. Make a plan to realize it. Share it with others users of TakeAction. Inspire them with your journey! 1. Set your goal

The app will ask you proper questions in order to properly DEFINE your destination and purpose. 2. Plan the plan

Then we will make a weekly SCHEDULE based on exact actions that are necessary to complete in order to succeed. 3. TakeAction!

This is the most important part when you EXECUTE your plan in a real world and mark your progress in the app. 4. Ambitious Community

As a motivation bonus, you can SHARE your goals with others users of this app. They will be able to follow your journey and you will be able to inspire them. Fall in love with the app and the results will come. Good luck!

