Disney+ shows: Fans rank the top 20 series they’re most excited to see

Disney has for weeks now been doing everything it can to underscore why it’s positioning its forthcoming Netflix rival, Disney+, as the future of the entertainment giant. Not that you have to look very hard to find all the supporting evidence you’d need. Right off the bat, the $6.99/month streamer will be the home of 25 original series in its first year, as well as 10 original films and specials, plus some 500 older films and thousands of episodes of new and old TV shows. Disney+ will also be the exclusive streaming outlet for new releases from Disney, Pixar, LucasFilm, and Marvel, in addition to the past 30 seasons of The Simpsons as well as The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series.

With two months to go until the launch, advance interest from the public is so high that a website through which discounted preorders for Disney+ subscriptions could be obtained briefly crashed. The interest is also definitely palpable among members of a Facebook group I’m part of that’s focused on Disney+ — it’s got more than 14,000 members who are constantly sharing information and questions with each other pretty much all day, every day.

Ahead of the service’s launch on Nov. 12 in the US, the folks at TV Time decided to analyze data from its community of 12 million members to try and learn which of Disney+’s shows are the most-anticipated. You can check out the full list of the top 20 below, as well as their release dates. Among the findings, which will probably not come as a surprise to anyone, all but two of the top 10 shows below are Marvel properties:

Most Anticipated Disney+ Shows

1. The Mandalorian – 11.12.19 2. Marvel’s Falcon & Winter Soldier – Fall 2020 3. Marvel’s WandaVision – Spring 2021 4. Marvel’s Loki – Spring 2021 5. Marvel’s Hawkeye – Fall 2021 6. Marvel’s What If …? – Summer 2021 7. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – 11.12.19 8. Marvel’s She-Hulk – TBA 9. Marvel’s Moon Knight – TBA 10. Ms. Marvel – TBA 11. Monsters At Work – TBA 12. Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series – TBA 13. Encore! – 11.12.19 14. The World According to Jeff Goldblum – 11.12.19 15. Untitled Cassian Andor series – TBD 16. Forky Asks a Question – 11.12.19 17. Love, Simon – TBD 18. Diary of a Female President – TBD 19. Marvel’s Hero Project – TBD 20. Marvel’s 616 – TBD