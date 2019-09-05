Netflix’s ‘Latest’ tab makes it easier than ever to find new and upcoming shows

For the past few years, we have been diligently informing our readers about all the new releases coming to Netflix on both a weekly and monthly basis, mostly because Netflix itself does a surprisingly terrible job getting this information out itself. But at long last, the streaming service is adding an entire tab dedicated to new and upcoming content so you don’t have to visit our site every time you want to know when something is going to debut.

You should still check our site on occasion, of course, but now you don’t have to check all the time.

On Thursday, Netflix announced that it is rolling out a new Latest tab for the Netflix app on game consoles and Roku devices, with smart TVs and more set to receive the update in the coming months. You can find the Latest tab on the left side navigation bar, where it breaks down all of the content into three categories: New This Week, Coming This Week, and Coming Next Week. The content in these rows stretches across Netflix’s whole catalog.

Not only will you get to see everything that’s just arrived on the service, but you can also get a peek at what you’ll be watching on Netflix in the coming days and weeks as well. Plus, you can click the new Remind me button underneath specific upcoming titles to have Netflix send you a notification when that show or movie is ready to stream. That way, you won’t ever miss a new season of your favorite Netflix original show ever again.

“Sparking joy with members is always at the top of our list, so we hope these new rows will deliver on that,” writes Netflix’s Kate Stanhope in a blog post about the new (and highly-anticipated) feature. “Want to be alerted the moment the new season of The Crown launches? Check. Want to see what’s coming up so you can play your calendar around watching The Politician? Done. The ‘latest’ tab is here to help.”