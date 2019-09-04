Nintendo Direct September 2019 live stream: 40 minutes of Switch game news

This may very well be the last fall season for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One with two new consoles on the way next year, but we are still right in the middle of the life cycle for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, this could be the busiest holiday season the Switch has seen since it launched back in 2017, and in order to get everyone hyped up for all of the upcoming games, Nintendo is hosting a 40-minute long Nintendo Direct at 6 PM ET on Wednesday.

This is the first Nintendo Direct since E3 2019 in June, and though Nintendo says it will focus on 2019 Switch games that have already been announced, the stream is scheduled to last just as long as the E3 Direct. It’s not an especially bold prediction, but I have a feeling the company has a few surprises in store for the live stream.

Some of the biggest Switch games that have yet to launch this year include Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. There is a wide selection of indie titles and third-party games set to hit the Nintendo Switch before the end of the year as well, but those are the three heavy hitters. All three should be heavily featured in today’s live stream, and any remaining secrets should be revealed:

Nintendo has also used these Direct live streams to unveil new fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the recent past, so there’s a chance we could see another new challenger introduced this evening. It also seems inevitable that Animal Crossing, which has been delayed to 2020, will at least be mentioned. And it wouldn’t be a Nintendo Direct if there wasn’t a hint at the future, be it Metroid Prime 4 or something totally out of left field.

Oh, and Overwatch is definitely coming to Switch, so that will probably be announced too.