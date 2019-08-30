Samsung’s Galaxy Fold release date may have just leaked

After an embarrassing series of flaws discovered at the eleventh hour led to a months-long delay of Samsung’s release of its first foldable phone, it seems the launch of the Galaxy Fold is finally at hand — and, in fact, only days away.

On the heels of word that pre-registrations for the $2,000 foldable recently began in China, it seems that Samsung is targeting Sept. 6 — which also happens to be the opening day of the IFA 2019 consumer electronics trade show in Berlin — as the day it will finally launch the Galaxy Fold.

That’s according to a new Korean media report, which goes on to note that South Korea will be first in line to get the Galaxy Fold and that the device will go on to make its way to the US and China, as well. Samsung has issued an official response to the report, countering that the “specific launch schedule” still hasn’t been locked in, but this Korean media account nevertheless goes on to include an estimate that Samsung is expecting to sell between 20,000 and 30,000 units of the foldable in South Korea before the end of this year.

Samsung had already made it official that the company would make its second attempt at releasing the Galaxy Fold in September, without specifying an exact launch day. If this new report is true, we’ll only have to wait about a week from now to see the company try again. An attempt, we should add, that you could argue is exponentially more important for the company to get right than the original launch that was planned for April 26 and scuttled at the last minute when a slew of design flaws and software problems started cropping up in one review unit after another.

Samsung has promised it’s fixed those flaws and improved the device. Meanwhile, the company has also been pressing ahead and working on new foldable phone designs and concepts behind the scenes in the months leading up to this point. All of which is to say — it would be an embarrassment of the highest order for anything to go wrong with this second attempt at the launch of the company’s first foldable, after the company has had plenty of time now to get it right.