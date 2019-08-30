The upcoming Disney+ streaming service that’s set to launch in November will instantly become the best deal in streaming entertainment when it launches. For just $6.99 per month, you gain unlimited access to hundreds upon hundreds of hours of content that can’t be streamed anywhere else, including Disney movies and shows, Pixar movies, and of course all of the blockbuster films that Marvel Studios has released over the past decade. On top of that, you’ll gain access to new original content available only on Disney+, such as The Mandalorian, a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie, a bunch of new Disney series, and tons of exclusive new series from Marvel Studios like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, and Loki. All that for only $6.99 per month! To help put that in perspective, Apple will charge $9.99 per month for its upcoming TV+ streaming service, and it’s expected to launch with almost no content at all.

Of all the new streaming services that have launched since Netflix popularized the concept, there’s pretty much no question that Disney+ offers the best value at $6.99. What’s crazy is that even though it’s already a tremendous value at that price, you don’t even have to pay that much to get it. Subscribe to the annual plan and you’ll only be charged $69.99 per year, which slashes the price to only $5.83 per month. And if you hurry, there’s a special limited-time deal that cuts the price even further to less than $4 each month.

We told you about an insane Disney+ deal earlier this week, and we pretty much broke the internet when we did. In fact, so many people rushed to get in on the action that it actually crashed Disney’s fan club website for a short while. Now we have some good news and some bad news for you: the good news is that the Disney site you need to take advantage of the deal is up and running smoothly, and the deal is still available so you didn’t miss out. But the bad news is that you’ll need to act fast if you want to get Disney+ for under $4 per month because this is probably your last chance to get in on the action.

Disney fans likely know all about D23 but if you don’t, it’s the official Disney fan club. There are a few different levels of membership that cost up to $130 per year, but there’s also a free membership and that’s what you’ll want to sign up for right now if you’re not already a member. Why? Because there’s a special limited-time offer that is available exclusively to D23 members at all membership tiers, allowing them to pay just $140 for 3 full years of access to Disney+ following its launch in November.

$140 for 3 years of Disney+ works out to $46.67 per year or just $3.89 per month. You read that correctly… under $4 per month for Disney+!

If you’re currently a D23 member, you can already take advantage of this incredible promotion right now. Info can be found right here on Disney’s site, or you can follow these instructions:

Sign in to D23.com Hover over My Account in the top-right corner and click on View Account Click the link on that page that says Redeem Now

This offer is available through September 2nd, but here’s why you need to hurry if you’re not already a D23 member: when you sign up and create a new D23 account, you won’t have instant access to the deal. Disney’s site says the offer link will become available within 24 hours of opening a new account, but it has taken some people as long as three days before seeing the link appear. In other words, you’ll definitely want to sign up for your free D23 membership today if you want to guarantee that you’ll see the offer link appear before the September 2nd deadline.