The 10 most hotly anticipated shows premiering on TV and Netflix in September

September 1st isn’t actually the beginning of fall, but it is the official start of the fall 2019 TV season and there are tons of premieres to be excited about this fall. Amazon’s Carnival Row kicked things off a bit early with the Friday release of the show’s full first season, and it wasn’t the only big debut on Friday. That’s right, season 1 of Netflix’s hotly anticipated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance has also been released in its entirety, and it has gotten rave reviews so far. In other words, it’s time to clear your schedule for this weekend because there’s a ton of great new content waiting for you.

Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel series has indeed gotten plenty of hype, but it’s hardly the only show coming during the fall 2019 TV season that’s hotly anticipated. In fact, there are plenty of shows set to premiere in September that have been generating some serious buzz. Wondering which new and returning shows might be worth your time next month? Don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered.

TV Time is a popular app used by “millions of viewers from around the world” to track all the TV shows and streaming shows they watch, and the company behind that app regularly rounds up that (anonymized) data to forecast the hottest shows. Earlier this week, TV Time published its “Anticipation Report” for September 2019, in which it highlights the most hotly anticipated series each month based on chatter within its popular app.

The report calls out the top 5 most eagerly anticipated brand new shows as well as the top 5 most anticipated returning shows, and it includes TV networks and streaming services. Wondering what’s hot for September 2019? Here’s the full list:

Top 5 new shows

The Politician (Netflix) Stumptown (ABC) Prodigal Son (Fox) Unbelievable (Netflix) Emergence (ABC)

Top 5 returning shows

Elite (Netflix) Titans (DC) American Horror Story (FX) The Good Place (NBC) How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

If we ignore the fact that the premiere of the final season of The Good Place is somehow ranked #4 among returning shows, this is a pretty good list. The Politician starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch and more is shaping up to be a stand-out in September. It’s a dark comedy that tells the story of a rich boy in Santa Barbara looking to launch his political career. Netflix’s new crime drama Unbelievable also looks like a clear highlight among the new shows set to premiere next month.

Below, you’ll find trailers for each of the top 5 most hotly anticipated new shows premiering in September.

The Politician (Netflix)

Stumptown (ABC)

American Horror Story (FX)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Emergence (ABC)