Yesterday’s app roundup was a great one, and if you missed it you can hurry back and actually still get a few of the iPhone and iPad apps we rounded up for free. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find seven fresh premium iOS apps on Thursday’s list that are all available as free downloads for a limited time — including a very fun game with millions of downloads and nearly 20,000 reviews!

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.



Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo.

-Save your favorite filters into Favorites for a much easier and faster access.

-You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want.

-Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters.

-Use crpping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding.

-Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it! Have a try for fun!

Download Emoji Camera

Train Conductor

Normally $2.99.

Control trains with a swipe of the finger and avoid disastrous collisions!

5 Million players love Train Conductor and you will too. – “iPhone Game of the Year” – DIYGamer

– “Highly Addictive Game” – Apple

– “Best Game Audio” – Freeplay

– 30,000 five star ratings

– #1 App in more than 50 countries THIS IS NO SIMULATION – JUST SUPER FUN! Become a Train Conductor today! Directly control trains with your finger. Send them to their destinations by creating track connections with a quick swipe. Tap a train to stop it, tap again to get it moving. Avoid disastrous collisions, and manage the peak hour of commuter trains. “You will love Train Conductor and it will reward you.”

– diygamer.com “A highly polished app that controls perfectly.”

– 148apps.com “The design is simply brilliant.”

– whatsoniphone.com Play with Cute Trains, designed just for kids! Slower, easier, trains that your kids can play with for hours. Play with the happy dolphin, the cuddly koala, the grumpy snake, the sleepy platypus and the colorful rosella. Cute Trains are very forgiving with little fingers. Kids can let their imaginations run wild in this wonderful new mode! Thank you fans!

We <3 you :D

Download Train Conductor

Remote Drive & File Browser

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Download Remote Drive & File Browser

MyTracks

Normally $4.99.

GPS Tracker is a professional app for getting GPS data when you are going out (eg. Walking, jogging, driving, bicycling and etc). It’s such a technical solution application based on its high precision instruments. GPS Tracker takes the data from the GPS sensor and uses it to determine all of the different statistics to track, including geographic data and velocity calculations. Adaptive:

▪ Great for hiking offline, running, walking, and biking to track your route!

▪ Great for photographers who need to track location data for their pictures!

▪ Great for hunters and fishermen who need to store specific locations!

▪ Great for military navigational applications! Features:

• Track your location/route of your activity

• Store favorite locations

• Import/Export CSV, GPX, KML, KMZ format.

• Take GPS static observations to average current location for more accurate waypoints

• Easily navigate to waypoints with the waypoint guide on the compass

• Add fully editable waypoints on the fly to your current track either manually or from you favorite locations

• Add a vector as a waypoint with angle and distance

• Convert between four sets of coordinates (Decimal, DMS, MGRS, UTM) anytime

• Glide Ratio is viewable and tracked during recording

• Use degrees or mils for the compass

• Add MGRS Grid overlay to map

• Create routes to follow manually before you start your track

• GPS Tracks uses WGS84 datum

• Long term recording till battery run out Records:

• View your track on the map with the ability to replay the route

• View detailed statistics of the track

• View the waypoints saved with each track

• Change track color

Download MyTracks

Find My Bluetooth Earbuds

Normally $4.99.

This app allows you to locate your lost headphones and earbuds, such as AirPods, using Bluetooth. It can find one of your AirPods, or both. Find my headphones shows you how close you are to the AirPods (or any Bluetooth device) and can lead you to its location.

It will detect your earbuds if their Bluetooth signal is on, and if you are less than 330 feet away (100 meters). If the headphones you are looking for are AirPods, they need to be out of the case to be detected. For any other headphones, their Bluetooth has to be turned on, which is usually the case. A Bluetooth Scanner that detects the signal from your headphones and earbuds. This app helps you find your :

• AirPods

• Apple Watch

• Apple Pencil

• Fitbit

• Beats headphones

• and many other Bluetooth devices.

Download Find My Bluetooth Earbuds

Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse

Normally $3.99.

Hi! I’m Toto the Turtle! I’ve just hatched and would love a friend to play with and take care of me! Can you help me? I live in a big treehouse all by myself, and I need you to help me make food, wash up, and of course play together! I may be small, but I love to play! We can play basketball, or go on the tire swing, or even blow big bubbles! When we’re hungry, there’s a nice kitchen where we can make sandwiches or even big ice cream cones! All that playing is tiring, though, so I’m glad I have a comfy bed to sleep in! Will you help take care of me and play with me? Key features:

• Play all sorts of games with Toto, from bubbles to basketball! Toto will emote and react to everything you do to let you know how he feels!

• Cook lots of different dishes for Toto: make sandwiches, ice cream sundaes and more!

• Use a map to explore all 4 rooms in Toto’s tree house!

• Play however you want! No time limits or strict rules!

• No in-app purchases or third party ads ****Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse requires iPod 5th Generation, iPhone 4S or newer, or iPad 2 or newer**** Privacy Policy

As a designer of kids’ games, we understand how important privacy is in this modern, digital world. You can read our privacy policy here: http://www.drpanda.com/privacy About Dr. Panda

Dr. Panda is a developer of games for kids. We develop games with educational values that help kids learn about the world. All of our games are safe and do not contain inappropriate content.

Download Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse

Mixxers – Date Night Game

Normally $0.99.

Mixxers is an intimacy-building game designed to strengthen relationships both physically and emotionally, with nearly infinite possibilities to discover. Taking turns with your partner, simply Swipe Down to draw a new random card, which your partner must either answer if it’s a question or complete if it’s an instruction. Alternatively, you can also Swipe Left for a question/”truth” card or Swipe Right for an instruction/”dare” card. Finally, you can Swipe Up to access the menu and customize the deck to your personal preferences. FEATURES

• Innovative phrase-combining engine is able to create more than 100,000,000 different cards, providing maximum replay value compared to similar relationship games. Even better, the cards are all digital, meaning no hard-copy decks to carry around or accidentally spill all over the place!

• Curated blend of “question” and “action” cards promotes both physical and emotional intimacy during the same game. Don’t settle for one type or the other; get to know your partner completely!

• Adjustable Heat Level allows you to control the intensity of your play experience by selecting one of three modes (the highest of which can’t be shown here!). And if you don’t want to be constrained to just one level, enable the Heat Booster in order to gradually shuffle in cards from the next highest level while you play!

• Tons of other variants beyond the classic game (Truth or Dare, Icebreakers, more risqué variants, etc.) allow you to further optimize the game rules for your situation and/or preferences.

• Optional scorekeeper can be used to instill some friendly competition or add a time limit to your games.

• Universal language means that you can play with anyone, regardless of gender, sexuality, or age (17+). Are you getting acquainted with a new partner and hoping to break the ice?

Are you in a relationship and want to spice up your next date night?

Or are you just looking to have fun while getting to know someone better?

No matter your relationship status, you’ll feel more connected with Mixxers!

Download Mixxers – Date Night Game