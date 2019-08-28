The first iOS 13.1 public beta is now available to download on iPhone and iPad

We’re still at least a couple weeks out from the public launch of iOS 13, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from going full steam ahead with the iOS 13.1 beta, which was seeded to developers on Tuesday. 24 hours later, public beta testers can join in on the fun as well, as the first iOS 13.1 public beta is now available to download.

iOS 13.1 includes several features that were originally scheduled to be included in the initial iOS 13 release, such as Shortcut Automations (which allow users to have automations in the Shortcuts app occur automatically under certain conditions) and Share ETA (which lets users share their ETA with friends and family).

Providing you own a compatible device (a list of which we’ve conveniently included below), you can grab the public beta from Apple’s beta website right now. Head over to that link, then either sign up or sign in to your account to gain access to both the iOS 13 public beta and the brand new iPadOS public beta as well.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

Installing a new iOS 13 beta on your device is very simple. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap “Download and Install” at the bottom. Alternatively, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer and checking for the update. Regardless of which method you choose, make sure to back up your device before installing any new software.