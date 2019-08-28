The first iOS 13.1 public beta is now available to download on iPhone and iPad

We’re still at least a couple weeks out from the public launch of iOS 13, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from going full steam ahead with the iOS 13.1 beta, which was seeded to developers on Tuesday. 24 hours later, public beta testers can join in on the fun as well, as the first iOS 13.1 public beta is now available to download.
iOS 13.1 includes several features that were originally scheduled to be included in the initial iOS 13 release, such as Shortcut Automations (which allow users to have automations in the Shortcuts app occur automatically under certain conditions) and Share ETA (which lets users share their ETA with friends and family).
Providing you own a compatible device (a list of which we’ve conveniently included below), you can grab the public beta from Apple’s beta website right now. Head over to that link, then either sign up or sign in to your account to gain access to both the iOS 13 public beta and the brand new iPadOS public beta as well.
Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
Installing a new iOS 13 beta on your device is very simple. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap “Download and Install” at the bottom. Alternatively, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer and checking for the update. Regardless of which method you choose, make sure to back up your device before installing any new software.