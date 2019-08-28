Disney’s huge streaming deal crashed D23, but you can still take advantage of the discount

The Disney+ streaming service will only launch on November 12th, but you can already score a massive deal on it that lowers the entry price to less than $4 a month. The catch is that you have to subscribe to Disney’s D23 service before going for the Disney+ discount. But a free D23 membership also qualifies, so you don’t have to pay anything on top of the Disney+ subscription. Once that’s done you do have to pay $140 for three years of Disney+ service. You get to save $23 for every year, or a total of $69, which is the equivalent of one year of Disney+ access. Unsurprisingly, the deal generated lots of interest from consumers, and the D23 portal ended up crashing as a result.

The spike in traffic apparently caught Disney by surprise, with the D23 site going down for several hours, as more people discovered the massive Disney+ deal.

“We are aware of an issue impacting access to the Disney’s D23 Fan Club website due to the heavy volume of traffic that the site is experiencing,” a Disney spokesperson told ComicBook. “We are working to quickly resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.”

If you were worried about not being able to score that free D23 membership that would get you access to the Disney+ deal, you should know the offer is valid through September 2nd, and there’s plenty of time to take advantage of it. However, do know that the invite to Disney+ might come only after 36 hours of signing up for the service. The D23 fan club site is back up and the sign-up page is live at this link.

The outage also shouldn’t give you a reason to worry that Disney+ might crash because of huge spikes in traffic. According to CNET, the D23 site and Disney+ service don’t share the same backend technology, and we already know that Disney is working hard to ensure a great Disney+ experience.

If you’re still unconvinced of whether it’s worth subscribing to Disney+ for three years, you should know that the cheapest subscription can be shared with three additional people in your family, for a total of four simultaneous streams, all supporting 4K video playback. All that will cost $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year, if you somehow miss out on this fantastic sale that discounts the subscription to just $3.92 per month.