This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.



Find Bluetooth: device tracker

Normally $1.99.

App Launching Sale. Was $4.99, now 100% Off, Only Today. BLEFinder is the coolest app for you to find your lost bluetooth devices, like fitness band&tracker, digital watch and etc. Instructions:

1. Open the main page to see a list of bluetooth devices that are near you.

2. You can sort the device list by signal strength or name

3. Find the name[shown in blue text] of the device that you’re interested in.

4. Click on your device to open a search mode.

5. Follow the dash board and instructions to walk around and find your device!

Vxcam – AR Video Text & Emoji

Normally $1.99.

• Best app to create video stories in augmented reality.

• Only app on app store with dynamic image tracking to create hologram and stick videos.

• #1 AR App when it comes to ease of creating innovative and cool AR videos ———————————————————————

Add AR texts , emoji, videos in the environment around you. when done, you can take photos and videos while moving around them and narrating a story. Check out the amazing features:

– Share your video story and photos with your friends on Snapchat, Facebook, Whatsapp and private texts.

– Add AR text in a variety of fonts and colors

– Add your own Videos in the environment around you

– Walk into your videos to experience them in 3D

– Ability to create amazing hologram videos.

– Videos that stick to real word objects with image tracking.

– Increase or decrease the size of objects using intuitive Pan gestures.

– Walk around the objects as if they are in your world and experience the virtual reality

– Ability to draw freely in Augmented Reality.

– App now utilizes machine learning to identify the objects so that you can stick videos to real world objects and also create amazing holograms.

– Use it for event management and directions

– Use it for real estate and open houses

– Optimized for iPhone X For creating holograms, choose the flat and high quality objects/images as base surface.

Consider how your image/object appears under different lighting conditions. If an image is printed on glossy paper or displayed on a device screen, reflections on those surfaces can interfere with detection.

You can add any video from your library to create hologram and stick videos.

Monster Park – AR Dino World

Normally $4.99.

Would you like to take a hilarious photo or make a video with dinosaurs, those who ruled the Earth long time ago? Ever played with huge monsters in your living room, backyard or in the city center? ◆ Monster Park – AR Dino World ◆ is a new augmented reality game that allows you to observe and rule incredibly lifelike dinosaurs and other horrible creatures with your device’s camera. Take a look at monsters in real size, bring them into your world, walk together, take cool photos and record videos to wow your friends. Charming and mysterious giants immerse you in an augmented reality gaming environment. ARKit with precise tracking and light detection makes this whole experience incredibly powerful and realistic. “It is one of the more compelling visual experiences available using ARkit tech right now.” – macworld.com “The game itself deserves quite a prominence and frequent mentions as watching a massive 3-dimensional dinosaur moving around the room is quite an enticing experience. It literally gives game players a feeling that they are inside the Jurassic Park itself watching the doings of these huge extinct beasts.” – nimblechapps.com “There’s something cool about watching a dinosaur roam around a real-world location, just like you’re in Jurassic Park. Everyone loves dinosaurs, but have you ever chilled with one in your living room? This is a great showpiece for how good ARKit can look.” – wareable.com “Monster Park – Dino World is what really excites me about augmented reality: the ability to have crazy things (like dinosaurs) appear right before my very eyes. Although dinosaurs have been extinct for more about 65 million years, this app gives you the chance to walk side-by-side or take pictures with them. Monster Park- Dino World is also a great tool that can teach young kids about dinosaurs!” – appfixpro.com With Monster Park enormous dinosaurs and other horrible monsters drop into the real world. Interact with the prehistoric creatures, see them as big as they were in real life, direct and control their movements. Tame your monster, make it follow you, move the direction you like or fall down for a while. Be sure to open a portal and explore the incredible world with its wonderful waterfall and awe-inspiring nature. Play Monster Park with family and friends! Multiple users can interact with each other in the augmented reality world. The app offers a multi-user AR experience for two or more devices. Enjoy out-of-this-world experience together – rule dinosaurs, place the scene, enter the portal and discover the amazing dino park using different devices at the same time. Design your own dinosaur by changing its skin. Experiment with your monster, choose any skin pattern or paint your own. To change the skin of your dino, find the desired texture, point the device’s camera on it and tap ‘scan’. Create a collection of unique monsters! Make funny videos with monsters or create stunning photos, save them to the camera roll or share with friends. How to rule the monster? Place the monster on any flat surface and scale it to be any size. Simply tap anywhere on the display to direct your monster exactly at that point. Hit the monster several times and see what will happen! Key features: ◆ Incredible realistic-looking creatures (Tyrannosaurus rex, Raptor, Pteranodons, Triceratops, Allosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Scolopendra, etc.) in the real world.*

◆ Funny photos and videos to wow your loved ones or play a trick on them.

◆ Placing a portal to the parallel universe.

◆ Control over the monster’s movements – make it take the direction you like or just move freely.

◆ Multiplayer game mode to play with friends.**

◆ Сhanging the size of the monster.

◆ Designing your own dino by changing its skin.

◆ Stunning sound effects.

AlibiCall

Normally $2.99.

Want to hide something from your wife or boss? Do not want to talk for long? Found yourself in an awkward situation? We will provide you with a prank call app. Change the background noise before the conversation starts and make alibi fake calls using your real phone number. _____________________ PRANK CALLER WILL HELP YOU IF YOU NEED TO: – Postpone the conversation;

– Avoid exhausting explanations;

– Play an unusual trick on someone, etc. Download the background changer app – AlibiCall with sounds and background noises, than create a prank or funny call.

_____________________ CHOOSE YOUR SOUND ALIBI AlibiCall will create the necessary background sounds during call, and no one will doubt what you are saying. During an outgoing fake call, our prank call app turns on a pre-selected environmental noise and it is played during the entire conversation. Three steps to achieving your goal: 1. Install the application.

2. Choose the ambient sound.

3. Make a fake call from where you want to be right now. The full sound effect of being in the place of your choosing – pool, airport or mountain top – is achieved. At a nominal charge, you can either have your words confirmed, or play a trick on your friends. Setting up a background sound before a conversation is easy. _____________________ WHY ALIBICALL 1. Easy to install.

2. User-friendly interface.

3. Costs next to nothing.

Super Tank Battle

Normally $2.99.

NES Battle City is very Classical Tank battle game. Super Tank Battle is a modern style NES / FC Battle City with new attractive elements. This is the game of modern war, please boom the map, summon your alliance, and strike the Enemy! Clash It!

Prepare the tank battle, prepare the tank modern war! There are 5 different difficulty levels (from easy to crazy). It should meet different people need. Game Rule:

– Defence your base, and destroy all enemy tanks.

– If your tank or your base is destroyed, it will be game over. Features:

– have 500 Maps can be played ( Super Cool! )

– helper tank, it is like a 2nd player to help you

– special items in game

– classical tank battle game’s style

– 20 enemy tanks per map

Dark Wave

Normally $1.99.

Hello Light Surfer… Can you conquer the Dark Wave? Power your way through an ever-changing winding road and its dangers FEATURES • 5 Chapters, 50 Levels: Each chapter introduces a range of new enemies

• Endless mode: Compete with others in a global leaderboard

• Minimalist design

• No ads, No in-app purchases

• Play on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV

• Sync your progress using iCloud

• Fully localized for English, Spanish, French, Japanese, Chinese, German, Italian, Dutch, Korean, Portuguese and Russian

