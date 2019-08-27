The fallout between Sony and Disney is the biggest story in entertainment right now. Fans of Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been exposed to the dispute between the two giants for a few days now, becoming intimately familiar with the Spider-Man saga outside of the movies.

As we’ve already told you, whether or not there is a new Spider-Man deal struck sometime in the future, Sony is forced to make a Spider-Man 3 movie as soon as possible due to the nature of its licensing deal for the character; this also explains why Sony’s pre-MCU Spider-Man movies were all so bad. Then we learned that Far From Home writers are already working on the Spider-Man 3 script, just as Sony and Disney are fighting over Jon Watts’ involvement. The director who helmed the two Spider-Man MCU films isn’t guaranteed to return to Sony.

Tom Holland, the actor who portrayed Peter Parker in a total of five MCU films, will continue to play Spider-Man in the future. And, given that he’s known to have spoiled a few MCU secrets in the past, he’s ready to do the same thing with Spider-Man 3, albeit in a more limited fashion.

What’s surprising is that the actor talked rather freely about the upcoming new movie, seemingly confirming that there’s already a Spider-Man 3 script draft that’s in an advanced stage. Interestingly, Holland indicated that the MCU will still play a huge role in the evolution of Peter, which is a puzzling detail given the current Sony vs. Disney predicament.

I’ve already explained why I don’t think Sony can pull off Homecoming and Far From Home type box office hits on its own, without the help of Kevin Feige’s MCU. And Holland’s remarks seem to reinforce the idea. Then again, Sony has to reconcile some of the events in the previous movies, even though it can’t write in any high-profile MCU cameos for the time being. Then there’s that massive cliffhanger that both Disney and Sony need to deal with, whether together or separately.

Holland hasn’t detailed what happens in Spider-Man 3, but the actor did tease that a pivotal scene that has MCU written all over it will be extremely consequential to Peter Parker’s story.

“I think the best work I’ve ever done in any film is the scene with [Jon] Favreau on the plane, and that’s such a pivotal moment for the three films that we’re making — well, two films we’ve made, one film we’re making,” Holland said at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia a few days ago (via ComicBook). “It’s… I don’t really know how to describe it without giving stuff away. I’m really trying hard here [laughs].”

That scene, of course, is the one where Parker confides in Happy that he might not be the Avenger that Tony Stark thought he’d be. That’s when Happy tells Peter that Stark wouldn’t have sacrificed everything “if he didn’t know that you were going to be here after he was gone.” And that’s when Parker goes on to build his own suit using Stark tech.

In other words, it sure looks like Peter’s PTSD from Infinity War and Endgame will continue to leave a mark on Spider-Man in the upcoming movies, as will the relationship with Tony Stark, a character Sony might not even be able to mention by name any longer. That’s the MCU magic, the kind of story that wasn’t available to Sony in any of its previous Spider-Man stints, and the type of magic that makes billions at the box office.

Holland also teased other developments from Spider-Man 3, saying that he’ll have a deep connection with the next film, as was the case with the previous two. Here are his comments, with emphasis on the third part of the trilogy:

The films have kind of like mirrored my life in a really, really weird and deep way. The first film was about me wanting to step up and become an Avenger, and then that happened, it came out, and my life changed. My life totally changed. You know, being famous and growing up in the spotlight is kind of tough, and comes with its own set of challenges. So the second film, ‘I don’t know if this is who I want to be,’ and then by the end, I was like, ‘I’ve found where I belong,’ which is here with all you guys. It’s interesting, in the third film… I don’t want to talk too much about what it will be about. There’s another deep connection to the next one for me which will be really cool to bring to life.

Holland didn’t say anything about an actual release date for Spider-Man 3, so we’ll have to wait a while for that kind of information to be revealed.