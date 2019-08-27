Limited Disney deal drops the price of Disney+ to less than $4 per month

Given the amount of content that’s going to be available on Disney+ and the fact that you get support for four simultaneous streams and 4K video on the cheapest plan, getting that $6.99 Disney+ subscription this November seems like a no-brainer. As it turns out, it’s an even better value than we first thought because you can get Disney+ for even less than that: the price drops to $5.83 if you pay for a full year in advance — that’s $69.99 for 12 months of access. But if you’re looking for an even better deal, you should know there’s a way to score Disney+ for less than $4 a month.

You have to act fast if you want to take advantage of the offer, and be ready to subscribe for three full years of the new service. In a nutshell, Disney extended the Disney+ offer that was exclusive to D23 Expo attendees to anyone with a D23 membership.

You have until September 2nd to get your D23 subscription, and the best part about it is that even free D23 subscriptions are good enough to let you take advantage of this special Disney+ deal. The free D23 plan gets you access to exclusive content on the site and special promos. The $99 Gold membership comes with a quarterly magazine, a membership certificate, and special events every year, including access to D23 Expo — the price goes up to $130 if you want to add three family members to it. Forget the paid options though, because the free plan will suffice.

Once that’s done, you’ll be able to subscribe to three years of Disney+ at a 33% discount, which amounts to savings of $23 per year. You’re basically getting a free year of Disney+ with the help of the offer, and that sure sounds like a sweet deal. Or, to put it differently, the price drops to around $3.92 per month, which is an incredible price for a subscription service that will be loaded with content.

The offer is only valid from August 26th through September 2nd. That means you have to decide fast if you want cheap access to Disney+ for the next three years and be ready to pay $140 to get the offer. Disney’s discount page notes that it may take up to 36 hours for the offer link to appear in your D23 account page, so don’t panic if you don’t see it right away.