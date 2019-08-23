Today is Friday, August 23rd, which means that we’re now just two and a half weeks away from seeing the official unveiling of Apple’s next-generation iPhone 11 lineup, and exactly three weeks away from being able to preorder it online. The launch date that BGR had suggested weeks earlier was recently confirmed by a leak in Apple’s iOS 13 beta software, so we now know conclusively that the company’s big iPhone event will be held on Tuesday, September 10th this year. Using Apple’s release schedule each and every year as a guide, we can then conclude that the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will go up for preorder on Friday, September 13th, ahead of their release a week later on Friday, September 20th. In other words, we’re now just four weeks away from seeing Apple’s hotly-anticipated iPhone 11 phones hit store shelves.

There is a slew of exciting new flagship phones slated for release in the second half of 2019. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are actually being released on this very day, and Huawei’s powerhouse Mate 30 shouldn’t be far behind. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are on their way as well, plus we have two foldable smartphones set to launch by the end of the year: Samsung’s Galaxy Fold in September, and the Huawei Mate X in November. Sandwiched in between those two foldables, Google is set to release its completely overhauled Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL flagship phones.

It’s quite a time indeed to be a gadget fan, and all of those phones are expected to be terrific. But it’s the iPhone 11 series that’s at the forefront of most people’s minds right now. After all, Apple’s iPhone 11 lineup will sell more units in one month than any of those Android phones will likely sell during their entire lifespans. We’ve seen plenty of leaks so far and read about what to expect from the iPhone 11 lineup, but reading about it is one thing and seeing the new iPhone 11 design in action is another thing entirely.

We’ve heard time and time again that Apple’s new iPhone 11 series will look a whole lot like its current iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR, but with a few key changes. We’ve also seen countless renders of the new phones. Renders are great and all, but seeing Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design come to life is far better.

As is the case each and every year, the schematics for Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max were stolen from the Foxconn factory where the phones will be manufactured months ahead of their debut. Third-party accessory makers use this stolen design files to build protective cases for the new phones so that they’ll be ready to sell by the time Apple’s new smartphone lineup is released. Companies also use those design files to make physical mockups of the new iPhone models, and YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone got its hands on two such mockups.

The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro in the video embedded below are among the best mockups we’ve seen so far, though they do make the same mistakes we’ve seen time and time again. First, the mute switch is wrong — these dummies use the old switch from Apple’s earlier iPhones, but the iPhone 11 series will have a round toggle like the iPad Pro. Second and far more importantly, the area around the iPhone 11’s dual-lens camera and the iPhone 11 Pro’s triple-lens camera will be color-matched to the rest of the back. On these mockups, it’s black like it is on old iPhone models.

There’s one last big mistake on these iPhone 11 dummies, and it also relates to the back. The accessory maker that created them used the same back panel and clear glass as Apple’s iPhone XS, but that’s not what the iPhone 11 will look like. According to multiple reports, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will feature a frosted glass back, and Apple will delete the “iPhone” logo we’re used to seeing on all of its iPhone models.

Mistakes aside, the video still gives us a very good idea of what the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro will be like in real life. They’re also shown with the upcoming iPhone 11 versions some of our favorite iPhone cases every, the Pitaka MagCases that are made of the same material as body armor and are available for every current iPhone model. Check out the full video below.