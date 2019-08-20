PS4 DualShock 4 controllers are discounted right now on Amazon

The only thing more fun than playing the latest games on your PlayStation 4 console is playing the latest games on your PlayStation 4 console with your friends. Of course, trash talking is never as fun online as it is in person, so definitely take advantage of the sale running right now on Amazon. DualShock 4 Wireless Controllers for PlayStation 4 typically cost $60 a piece, but they’re down to just $46.96 right now. This deal won’t last long, so hurry!

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

The feel, shape, and sensitivity of the dual analog sticks and trigger buttons have been improved to provide a greater sense of control, no matter what you play

The new multi touch and clickable touch pad on the face of the DualShock 4 Wireless Controller opens up worlds of new gameplay possibilities for both newcomers and veteran gamers

The DualShock 4 Wireless Controller features a built in speaker and stereo headset jack, putting several new audio options in the player’s hands

The DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller can be easily recharged by plugging it into your PlayStation 4 system, even when in rest mode, or with any standard charger using a USB cable (type A to Micro B Sold Separately)