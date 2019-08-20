Apple Card is available beginning right now for all iPhone users in the US

Unveiled back in March, the Apple Card started rolling out a few days ago when a select number of iPhone users in America were able to sign up for the Apple-Goldman Sachs credit card and place orders for the physical version. Goldman Sachs handles all matters on the banking side of the business, but the card is available for use immediately in the Wallet app, with Apple obviously responsible for all the card’s smart features. If you want to try out all of that Apple Card magic yourself, we have some great news for you: The Apple Card is now available to all iPhone users in the US beginning right now.

Apple on Tuesday made the whole thing official — the Apple Card just launched for all US customers. But you need to be an iPhone owner to actually use the card. Apple Card resides in the Wallet app, which is also where you can add other cards for Apple Pay functionality, as well as tickets and loyalty cards.

Without an iPhone, you can’t sign up for Apple Card, so don’t expect to activate one using Android or other operating systems. You’ll need an iPhone that can run iOS 12.4 to get the card, making the iPhone 6 the oldest iPhone that can support it. To start the process, go to the Wallet app and click on the “+” sign.

The entire application process is straightforward, and you should receive the digital version of the card inside the Wallet app within minutes, as long as your application is approved. You can then start using the card right away everywhere where Apple Pay is accepted.

Image Source: Apple Image Source: Apple Inc.

A good-looking titanium Apple Card can also be ordered and will be associated with your digital Apple Card. Like many other credit cards, Apple Card comes with a cashback program. The maximum Apple Cash you can receive is 3%, and that’s on all purchases made directly with Apple, including Apple Stores, apple.com, and the digital stores. Moreover, the 3% Daily Cash rewards program also applies to select merchants, including Uber and Uber Eats.

On top of that, you get 2% back on every Apple Pay transaction from an Apple Card. Finally, purchases made with the titanium Apple card get you 1% Daily Cash.

International iPhone owners looking to sign up for Apple Card have no choice but to wait until Apple and Goldman Sachs are ready to expand the service to other countries.