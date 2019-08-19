Disney+ will support each of these platforms and devices at launch

We’re just a few months out from the launch of the Disney+ streaming service, which might be the most dangerous threat to Netflix’s supremacy to date. In addition to featuring every Disney and Pixar animated movie ever made, the service will also be home to the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, as well as original TV shows set in those fictional universes. And as of today, we know all of the devices and platforms that Disney+ will support.

In a press release, Disney confirmed that Disney+ will launch in Canada and the Netherlands on November 12th — the same day as the US — “priced at $8.99CAD per month (or $89.99 per year) and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year), respectively.” The service will then hit Australia and New Zealand on November 19th, “priced at $8.99AUD per month (or $89.99 per year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 per year), respectively.”

In addition to revealing global launch plans, Disney listed all of the places where you will be able to stream Disney+ content, and there’s a good chance that you own at least one or two of the supported devices:

Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; customers can subscribe to Disney+ via in-app purchase)

Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices)

Microsoft (Xbox One)

Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (all Android based Sony TVs and PlayStation®4)

Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)

Whatever your streaming device of choice, you’ll probably be able to watch Disney+ on it. This news comes just days after Disney revealed a $12.99 per month streaming bundle which will include Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.