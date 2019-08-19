Apple Arcade will reportedly cost $4.99/month, include a free trial

While Apple TV+ has understandably generated the most buzz when it comes to Apple’s upcoming services, it wasn’t the only service that Apple unveiled back in March. The other standout was a game subscription service called Apple Arcade, and although the company hasn’t shared any additional information since the March media event, the first pieces of information appear to have leaked this week, including the monthly price.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple Arcade will cost $4.99 a month after a one-month free trial. The Apple blog managed to get into the early access program for the service, and then happened upon an API within the App Store app featuring a promotional message which showed the $4.99 monthly price.

As 9to5Mac notes, the price has yet to be revealed, which means there’s always a chance it could change before the service launches to the public in the fall, likely alongside iOS 13. That said, $4.99 seems like a smart play from Apple, especially when Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month and includes dozens of quality console games. Charging the same amount for a limited selection of mobile titles doesn’t seem like a great business model.

Apple Arcade is set to launch this fall, offering unlimited access to dozens of premium mobile games, many of which will be exclusive to the service. You can play the games across iOS, tvOS, and macOS, picking up where you left off no matter which device you’re on. And there will never be any ads or in-app purchases. Providing the game selection is solid, I could see a lot of video game fans sticking around after their free month.