Some carriers have already started taking iPhone 11 reservations

Apple just released the latest iOS 13 beta version which contains an unexpected gem: the actual 2019 iPhone keynote date. That’s September 10th, just as we suspected, although the iPhone maker is yet to issue invites for the press conference. If that date turns out to be accurate, we’d expect preorders to kick-off around the world on September 13th, precisely one week before the iPhone 11’s in-store launch/ship date. It turns out, however, that individual carriers have already opened up iPhone 11 reservations, offering buyers early deliveries.

If this sounds familiar in any way, that’s because we’ve witnessed it happen before, usually with the same mobile operator, Germany’s Telecom. According to WinFuture, the carrier opened its iPhone 11 reservation process, and all buyers have to do is register for preorders.

In theory, the service should offer those buyers who sign up for these reservation tickets preferential delivery. However, previous experiences showed that’s not always the case. Also, it’s unclear whether the preferential delivery ensures an earlier delivery than September 20th, or a guaranteed delivery on September 20th. You know, in case the iPhone 11 units sell out.

The form, available at this link, allow s customers to configure their preorder wishes well ahead of the actual preorders. The system, however, isn’t available from other Telekom subsidiaries in other markets, or rivals in Germany.

The reservation page doesn’t reveal the final iPhone 11 names, believed to be iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, or their prices.

Whether you can register early for the iPhone 11 presale doesn’t seem to matter for the time being. All three iPhone 11 phones are expected to start selling at the same time and ship on the same Friday. And it’s unlikely they’ll sell out that fast, considering the current mobile landscape where buyers hang on to their older smartphones for a longer time. In other words, you’ll likely be able to have an iPhone 11 of your choice shipped to your door come September 20th — or on the Friday that Apple chooses for the phone’s launch.