Mini Watch Games 24-in-1

Normally $1.99.

Enjoy 24 amazing games on your Apple Watch and iPhone for one low price and no Ads! That’s unbeatable value for money! ◆ Block Run

Feel like going for a a run? Help the voxel guy avoid the colourful obstacles by jumping, rolling and turning around the corners. ◆ Tower

Build your Tower by stacking colourful blocks on top of each other. Place them perfectly for bonus points. ◆ Frog Road

Help the cute frogs avoid the cars and cross Frog Road. The further you go the more points you earn. ◆ Chubby Chicken

Guide Chubby around the farm eating corn and avoiding dogs. Eat a bunch of cherries to power up and get revenge on the dogs. ◆ Drive

Swerve your race car down an ever winding road collecting coins for bonus points. The further you go the faster and narrower the road gets. ◆ Stick Flip

Flip gravity upside down and help Stickman free run past the multi colour obstacles. Flip it by taping/swiping the screen or use the digital crown. ◆ Cave Flyer

Fly your biplane down a treacherous cavern. Collect coins for bonus points as the caves walls narrow in on you. ◆ Drop

Down the rabbit hole you go. Help the bunny collect the yummy carrots for bonus points. ◆ Hop

Jump from platform to platform to gain more height and points. Shoot the winged baddies along the way. ◆ Cong

It’s like pong, but in a circle. Use the digital crown to move the paddle around the circle and keep the ball in play. ◆ Brick Fall

A fun retro falling brick game. Use the Digital crown or your finger to move the bricks around. Tap to rotate and swipe down to place the brick. Stack the bricks together to clear a line and score a point. ◆ 2048

Enjoy the addictive 2048 game on your watch or phone. Swipe the number tiles around to join them. Join the tiles to reach 2048. ◆ Card Sort

Super simple game. All you have to do is move the red cards up and the black cards down. Simple right? Use the digital crown or tap the top and bottom of the screen. ◆ Stick Jump

Take control of Stickman and free run your way past the multi colour obstacles. Control him by taping the screen or use the digital crown. ◆ Blocky Bird

Tap the screen to make Blocky fly up. Avoid the green pipes and get the highscore. ◆ Snake

Enjoy the classic snake game on your watch. Tap the left side of the screen to turn left and the right side to turn right. ◆ Tiles

Tap a black tile to clear it but don’t touch the white tiles or you loose. How fast can you clear all 50 tiles? ◆ Troopers

You’re under attack! Use the digital crown to aim your gun and tap the screen to shoot your enemies. Helicopters drop paratroopers, don’t let 4 troopers land on either side of your gun turret or you loose. Watch out for bombs dropped from the bombers! ◆ Invaders

Control your spaceship with the digital crown. Shoot all the invading aliens before they get you. ◆ Car Car

You control two cars, tap each car to change lanes. Avoid the squares and collect the circles. ◆ Walk the Line

Use the Digital Crown to move the blue dot and stay in the line. What is your best score? ◆ Brick Break

A fun retro brick breaking game. Use the Digital Crown to move your paddle and hit the ball. Destroy all the blocks to finish the level and get a high score. ◆ Tennis

A minimalist racket and ball game. Use the crown to move your paddle and hit the ball over the line. Play single player mode or against the AI opponent. ◆ Hacky Sack

Super simple to play and hard to put down. Keep the hacky sack up in the air by hitting it with your paddle. Bounce the sack as many times as you can to get the high score. Games feature:

> Watch support

> No ads

> Leaderboards

> Tilt controls

> Sound Effects

> Music

> SpriteKit

> Scenekit

Trigono – Dangerous Triangles

Normally $0.99.

You are the little Trigono who wants to survive in hazardous triangle world. Avoid the red, or you explode. The good thing is you have an unlimited number of lives in this game. If you made a mistake – just restart a level. Trigono cannot stand still and always moving because he is scared. Don’t worry; first levels are explicitly made to teach you to reverse and jump. There are 2 buttons in this game!

Tap the left side of the screen to switch the direction.

Tap the right side of the screen to jump on another edge. Controls are unusual but straightforward. It feels like learning to eat with chopsticks: confusing at first but after some time pretty interesting. In the game you will dodge from red triangles, moving walls, burning lasers and flying comets. Stay calm no matter what, and you will surely succeed.

Just don’t give up! This game requires 100% of attention and memory concentration: one little distraction and Trigono dead. After a while, you will be amazed about your progress, and your friends wont believe it’s possible You will go through 100 fast brain teasers.

Trigono is a real challenge for your mind and fingers.

Remember, patience and calm are more important than reaction and speed. Compete with your brain and body at any time:

– when you standing in the line

– when you have a short break

– when you bored

– when you have to wake up

– play in the morning to charge for a day

– play in the evening to sleep with an achievement Little tips for those who read to the end:

* memorize how red obstacles are moving. You can predict their actions and build a winning path.

* If the music distracts you, try to turn it off for the better concentration

Office Story

Normally $3.99.

Office Story is an educational business simulator where you can create your own international corporation. Try to turn a small garage start-up into a large company. Take strategic decisions, buy tables and table plants, hire and train people. Fulfill their wishes! Create mobile applications! “…this is a game that every iOS user should experience.” – 148Apps From the very beginning of the game, you dive into the world of mobile development, where during the game you will get access to the analogs of modern mobile platforms. As in life, the market state is dynamic and constantly changing. New platforms come and old ones go. They just can’t withstand the competition. GAME FEATURES: ▶ 13 cities of the world

▶ The international labor market,

▶ The rich set of goals and objectives

▶ Blockchain, Bots, MyOS, Roboid, eyeOS, Smarterium and more

▶ The global result table

▶ The ability to share a screenshot of the game. ▶ Develop the best application: To create a real hit isn’t an easy task! You must take into account trends and popularity of platforms. You need to assemble a team of motivated professionals, to create a comfortable environment for its employees, and to earn an impeccable reputation. ▶ Conquer the World: As the game progresses you can move to a new city and country. Each location has its own labor market with its ethnic composition, professional level, and the cost of the employees. In some cities, you can meet industry stars. However, as a rule, they are expensive and want a huge salary. ▶ Compete with people around the world: The game has a global table of results where you can compete with the world in three ways – by the quality of the project, by the team power and by revenues. The results are available for the day, week, and all time. Also, to date, the game has 20 achievements. Try to open them all! Build a business of your dreams today with Office Story!

IQ Test – With Solutions

Normally $0.99.

Test – With Solutions

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! Mensa IQ test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European IQ test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. Measure your iq!

Easy and accurate! Try it!

Week Calendar Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Check your past, current and future calendar events from the widget without unlocking your device!!!

Get full calendar event details such as Location, attendees, notes and more from the widget. Skip unlocking your device and navigating to your calendar to see your future or past meetings.

A week calendar view is supported and fully customizable to your needs. The widget includes: ․ Full Calendar event details (title, date, time, attendees, notes , location)

․ Day timeline

․ Week View timeline

․ Scroll through 24 hours

․ navigate through past or future days and weeks

․ Tap on event to open event details in widget or in device calendar

․ Handles complicated event overlapping

․ Assigns colors to events

․ Choose to show/hide any day of the week

․ Choose first day of week

․ Choose number of days to show in the widget

․ Control the height of the widget from setting The app remembers the last screen the user was viewing or it can be configured to jump to today or current week. Please try our “Reminders widget” app that provides a nice widget for the built-in iOS reminders app. More features will be added soon!

Please send us what you want! We will add it!

HappyTruck: Explorer

Normally $1.99.

HappyTruck: Explorer – The road is blocked and try your best to use the board, wood and stone to cross it. Of course, you still need to deliver fruits to the marketplace with your truck. You will need to get from one place to another without dropping too much from your truck. You will get a precise number of pieces you carry and a precise number of pieces that is required. The more you bring, the more score you get. Game instructions:

– Drive by pressing on the right or left side of the screen.

– Tilt the device to control the truck in mid-air.Be careful not to drop too much.

– Also support joystick control mode.

– There are 25 levels to go, so don’t waste any more time and get started. Features:

1. Different levels.

2. 27 models of truck and wheel, 12 types of payloads.

3. Awesome physics, with bouncing, crashing, flying, exploding and more!

4. Tilt controls, accelerometer supported.

5. Support joystick control mode.

6. Game Center supported.

Tiny Tanks!

Normally $0.99.

Tiny Tanks is an addictive and challenging arcade tank shooter. Fight your way through fifty levels in single player mode, upgrading your tank as you progress! Or take on a friend in a one vs. one showdown in multiplayer. Singleplayer:

– Classic arcade tank gameplay

– Upgrade your tank to dominate your enemies

– Three single player game modes

– Eight unique enemy types to master

– Fifty engaging single player levels

– Two different control schemes to fit your playing style

– Tutorial mode tailored to your controls Multiplayer:

– Intense same screen multiplayer

– Ten unique multiplayer arenas

– Choose a custom series length More:

– Upgrade system

– Highscores tracked for each game mode

– Stats are tracked for each game

– Retro arcade soundtrack

– Active development and updates

