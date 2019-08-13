Yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps of the day that were on sale for free was a good one, and there are actually still a few free downloads in there. If you missed it, definitely go back and grab them. Once you’re done with that, we’ve got six fresh freebies for you in Tuesday’s roundup, but they’re only free for a limited time so get them while you can.

Travel Price AR

Normally $1.99.

We created innovative artificial intelligence (AI) to help tourists reduce stress when deciphering prices in foreign currencies. Just point camera at a price tag in a shop or restaurant, and our AI will glue a sticker with converted price on top of your screen. What app does:

1. Recognizes prices and converts into any world currency.

2. Works OFFLINE, no internet connection required.

3. Provides a quick way to manually convert prices.

4. Saves images with stickers in Photos. We sincerely hope that TravelPrice will become your permanent trips companion!

Download Travel Price AR

Tiny Tanks!

Normally $0.99.

Tiny Tanks is an addictive and challenging arcade tank shooter. Fight your way through fifty levels in single player mode, upgrading your tank as you progress! Or take on a friend in a one vs. one showdown in multiplayer. Singleplayer:

– Classic arcade tank gameplay

– Upgrade your tank to dominate your enemies

– Three single player game modes

– Eight unique enemy types to master

– Fifty engaging single player levels

– Two different control schemes to fit your playing style

– Tutorial mode tailored to your controls Multiplayer:

– Intense same screen multiplayer

– Ten unique multiplayer arenas

– Choose a custom series length More:

– Upgrade system

– Highscores tracked for each game mode

– Stats are tracked for each game

– Retro arcade soundtrack

– Active development and updates

Download Tiny Tanks!

Weather – Global Forecast

Normally $2.99.

Very simple and easy to use weather app: – Change your location

– Celsius and Fahrenheit

– 6 Unique Themes

– Tomorrow and Day After-tomorrow forecast

– Automatic Location

Download Weather – Global Forecast

Knight Girl – Match 3 Puzzle

Normally $4.99.

The Knight Girl is a match-3 puzzle game from the developers of popular Tap the Frog series. Welcome to the magic kingdom of the Knight Girl!

Embark on a journey full of adventure, new encounters and victories! Addictive gameplay, numerous levels and a timeless quest of love and happiness!

Explore the mysterious world of the Knight Girl, meet its inhabitants and expand your horizons! On your way, you will meet colorful characters that will share with you their secrets of happiness.

Various game bonuses and features allow for a fresh look at the classic match-3 gameplay. Answer the call of adventure with the Knight Girl! ——————————- Game features: ● Unique game mechanics! New bonuses and features to vary the classic match-3 gameplay! ● Explosive adventure: have fun blowing up bombs and rockets on the playing field! ● More than 200 addictive game levels! ● Simple and fast: a gameplay that is easy to learn! ● Magical world: a fairy kingdom with lots of vibrant inhabitants!

Download Knight Girl – Match 3 Puzzle

Cardinal Land

Normally $1.99.

Relaxing jigsaw puzzle game with an educational twist. Very simple intuitive gameplay. Your task is to combine colorful animal image from pieces of different shapes. Also new surprising facts about the animal will appear, and you can share them with your friends! Seven continents, more than 80 unique levels with beautiful animals. Playing the game you will not only have fun, but expand your knowledge about different creatures living on our planet. Challenge your skills in Timer mode. To receive all stars you have to complete the task in 30 seconds. It seems impossible at first time, but then you will be wondered how your skills develop as you play. Once you have solved a level you can share animal image to your Apple Watch and create unique watch face. You will:

– Find a peaceful and restful pastime for hours;

– Sharpen your geometrical skills;

– Advance your logical thinking and memory;

– Know more about surrounding wildlife

Download Cardinal Land

MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to make your own microfilm?

Do you want to be a director, a producer, a starring actor? In MovieSpirit, these characters can all be done by you alone! Through the MovieSpirit, you can combine various media materials, such as videos, photos, music, text, recording and finger graffiti, and according to your creativity, edit them together and add various special effects (scene switching effects, Text animation, Filter effects, video Intro, masks, etc.) to create your own microfilm. Main functions: – Crop, split, merge, and scale media clips

– Overlay multi-layer video (Picture-in-picture effect), there is no limit to the number of videos

– Add masks (Line mask, Rectangle mask, Circle mask, Text mask and Path mask) to hide or show parts of the video

– Cutout Tool (Custom Shape Tools such as Pen Tool, Lasso Tool, Smudge Tool and Text Tool can be used for image matting)

– Fast Forward, Reverse video, add Slow Action Shots to video (1/12 Slow to 16-fold Speed)

– 360 Degree rotating video

– Multiple Image Blend modes

– Various fonts, text templates, text colors, emojis, shadows, text strokes, etc.

– Built-in free music and sound effects in various styles, adding music from your computer or from iTunes, and extracting audio from videos

– Voice recording

– Draw graffiti with your finger directly on the film

– Professional Video Ratio, Scalable Timeline, Unlimited Track Layer

– Simple automatic tracking function

– Add movable mosaic

– Custom Background Color

– Adjustable Brightness, Contrast, Saturation

– Create your own Gif animation

– Private Custom Intro titles (sold separately)

– Dozens of filter effects (sketch, comics, fisheye, magnifiers, color filter, etc.)

– Dozens of scene switching effects

– Video/photo can be set in various shapes such as circles, hearts and diamonds, and even customize unique shapes.

– Chroma Key can be set to overlay videos / photos, such as removing the solid background color (Green Screen Blue Screen matting)

– Can turn the video/photo into black and white, highlight the part that needs to be highlighted (Color Splash)

– Free to deform video/photo into irregular shapes

– Add motion points to videos/photos/text to make them move, zoom, rotate and move together to create a variety of gorgeous effects

– Real-time preview, high resolution video output

– Import multimedia material directly from your computer via Wi-Fi: videos, photos, music and Gif animations

– Save and share videos directly to social networks such as Facebook, iCloud, WeChat, Mailbox, etc.

Download MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro