Galaxy Note 10 has a huge advantage over other Android flagships, and you might not even realize it

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 last week, and the phone is exactly what we thought it would be. We’re looking at a brand new design for the Note series, and it’s certainly the best one to date. We’ve got upgraded internal components inside the phone as well, and most specs are on par with what’s available from the competition. However, the Note 10 does have a considerable advantage over other Android flagships, and it’s one that might not be immediately clear.

The Note 10 features UFS 3.0 storage just like the OnePlus 7 and the unreleased Galaxy Fold. Made by Samsung, the UFS 3.0 flash memory is supposed to be significantly faster than the UFS 2.1 that ships inside the Galaxy S10 phones and other Android handsets. But recent tests showed that the Note 10’s storage is even faster than the OnePlus 7 and Galaxy Fold. And faster storage should contribute to overall speedier performance.

Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe posted the following storage benchmark tests for the Note 10, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Galaxy Fold:

A new discovery, Note10 UFS3.0 performance is currently the most powerful, compared to OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy Fold, we found that it far exceeds other mobile phones in terms of Random write and SQLite, it can be determined that Note10 uses a new File system. pic.twitter.com/OIxFsKe5ll — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 11, 2019

Let’s check out the scores, starting with the Note 10:

Here’s the OnePlus 7:

And here’s the Galaxy Fold:

As you can see for yourself, the Galaxy Note 10 easily outscores the other two handsets in spite of sporting the same kind of storage. Responding to the Twitter thread, a user posted storage speed scores for the Galaxy S10, and the improvement is massive:

A different user posted storage benchmarks for the iPhone XS, revealing sequential read and write speeds on par with the Note 10.

This speaks volumes not only about Samsung’s UFS 3.0 storage and whatever other tricks Samsung pulled off to increase storage speeds, but also about the storage speed that’s been available on iPhones for a while now.