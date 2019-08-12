There’s no better way to start a new week than by loading up your iPhone or iPad with paid iOS apps on sale for free. We’ve got seven fresh freebies for you to check out on Monday, and they’re all premium apps that have been made available for free for a limited time. There’s no telling when these deals will be done, so definitely grab them while you still can.

Filterious Photo Filters

Normally $1.99.

Filterious is a vintage photo filters that makes any picture unique. Explore collections of hand made filters from the 90’s. Apply effects in one tap, swipe to change the dust effect and export the result to your photo library. Filterious contains 15 filters and 2 additional filter packs available for in-app purchase.

Remote KeyPad NumPad Keyboard

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless extension of your Mac keyboard. Add dedicated numbers, arrows and other blocks to your Mac keyboard. Why buy additional hardware that you have to carry around with you if you can have it almost for free? AT A GLANCE

– Numeric block for Numbers, Excel, and your calculation needs;

– Arrows block for Keynote, Powerpoint and your other needs;

– Edit existing key pad keys & layout;

– Create your own key pads for any pro app you use;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac keyboard extension;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks;

– 3 steps, under 30 seconds super easy setup. WORKS WITH

– Numbers;

– Excel;

– Calc;

– Keynote;

– Powerpoint;

– Many more. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.10 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 10 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Remote Drive & File Browser

Normally $4.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the wireless flash drive for your Mac. Have full access to your Mac files – use your iOS device to stream videos, view photos and documents, from anywhere within your home. AT A GLANCE

– Stream any video directly from your Mac;

– View photos or documents stored on your Mac;

– Transfer files between your Mac and your iOS device;

– Store anything on your iOS device and take it with you on the go;

– Mount your iOS device as drive on your Mac or Windows machine using WebDAV;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks. SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Grid Wallpaper

Normally $1.99.

Create your own grid wallpapers.

Tahrir App – Text on image

Normally $2.99.

Tahrir is the ultimate tool to write on images. You can use built-in fonts, backgrounds, and colors, or use your own. — Typography

– More than 100 built-in fonts for English, Arabic, Chinese, Farsi, Korean and Russian

– Tahrir 2 supports downloading fonts from the internet.

– Tools to rotate, align and add shadow to text

– Resize text using pinch gesture

– Set background color for texts — Background Image

– More than 40 handpicked backgrounds or use from your camera roll

– Zoom in or out the background image

– Apply an image filter from Tahrir’s extensive filter collection which is​ adjustable using pan gesture

– Align the image to the sides or center of the screen with aligning tools — Share

– Crop the image before exporting

– Save the image to camera roll or on the social networks

let’s led – led banner app

Normally $0.99.

Let’s Led turns your iphone/ipad into an ticker display. a time clock, and with over 100 symbol, you can send any message you want.

QuickClip | Clipboard Manager

Normally $0.99.

Save copied text too easily and quickly.

QuickClip is very useful clipboard manager.

You can quickly and easy copy and paste. App Features

– Simple UI

– You can access all clips from Widget

– iCloud Sync

– No Ads

– Folder *This application is only supported iOS10 or higher.

