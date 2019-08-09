Here are the free NES games added to Nintendo Switch Online in August 2019

Nintendo announced its latest slate of free NES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers this week, and it may very well be the most compelling argument to date for a new console or two to be added to the program. This month’s new titles are Kung-Fu Heroes and Vice: Project Doom, and if you’ve heard of either of those games before this very moment, then you are officially a bigger NES fan than I can claim to be.

For a relatively inexpensive subscription service, a collection of 40+ free games is nothing to scoff at, but Nintendo is clearly scraping the bottom of the NES barrel at this point. Sadly, there’s still no sign that SNES or N64 games will be added to Nintendo Switch Online any time soon, but we’ll keep holding out hope.

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES games available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on August 21st:

Kung-Fu Heroes: Monsters have taken Princess Min-Min and the 10 treasures of the land, and the people have fallen into sorrow. Only Kung-Fu Masters Jacky and Lee can save the princess and retrieve the treasures! Their journey will take them to eight different castles filled with hosts of traps and obstacles. Use punches and the Miracle Kick to defeat the enemies. You will need quick wits and lightning reflexes to make it to the last castle!

Vice: Project Doom: There exists a group of undercover detectives who dare stand up to the evil in the world… They are known as Vice. Officer Quinn Hart, a member of Vice, is on the case and after the truth. High-speed car chases, action-packed battles employing three types of weapons and a mode with three 3D rail-shooting stages all bring this cyberpunk world to life.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99, but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.