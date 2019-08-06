Huge leak supposedly shows Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro, but something’s not right

When it launches in October, the Mate 30 Pro will be one of the hottest Android phones of 2019. Several leaks so far told us the next Huawei phone will have a more daring design than the Galaxy S or Note, as well as an upgraded triple-lens camera system on the back. Some of those leaks also showed us the purported design for the Mate 30 Pro’s display and rear panel, and we saw the handset in the wild when it was photographed in tests on a subway. Now, brand new renders from case makers supposedly show the phone’s full design, but we’re not entirely convinced this is the real thing.

Accessory makers frequently publish renders of unreleased devices adorned with their latest protective cases. In this instance, SlashLeaks collected a bunch of images from unnamed Mate 30 Pro case makers.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The device in these renders does seem to play the part, although we still have some lingering questions.

The display features a smaller notch that will house 3D face authentication components, as well as tiny top and bottom bezels, just like the leaks said. It also has curved edges just like the Mate 20 Pro, but the curvature isn’t quite as extreme as previous reports said. In fact, it looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 10’s curvature. Moreover, the phone features physical buttons on the right side. Previously, we heard that the Mate 30 Pro would lack physical buttons, which will be replaced by virtual buttons on the side screen.

The phone might also pack a fingerprint sensor under the display, although it’s unclear whether that’s the case.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

Moving on to the back, we have a circular triple-lens camera module, which is what we were told to expect. There’s also a gradient color similar to what Huawei did with its flagships in the past couple of years. But the phone packs a rather large sensor next to the camera, and the logo is positioned in a way that would fit phones with vertical multi-lens camera arrays.

The renders also suggest the handset will have curved sides with the SIM tray placed on the bottom, next to the USB-C and bottom speaker. As expected, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Image Source: SlashLeaks

The Mate 30 Pro should be unveiled by mid-October, assuming Huawei sticks to last year’s schedule, which gives us ample time to find out more details about the handset.