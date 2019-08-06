Okay look, we’re not sure how much more of this we can take. All these weird holidays seem to get more bizarre and specific with each passing day, but we keep covering them because there are plenty of neat freebies and deals attached to them. For example, today is “National Root Beer Float Day” and who wouldn’t want a free root beer float? There are actually three different made-up holidays this week that’ll get you free stuff or at least some pretty decent deals, and Offers.com rounded up all the highlights. National Root Beer Float Day is today, as we mentioned, and then National Frozen Custard Day is on Thursday. Finally, Saturday is National S’mores Day and we wholeheartedly support making yourself a yummy s’more even if you don’t take advantage of any of the deals mentioned below.

National Root Beer Float Day (Aug. 6)

Root beer floats combine a delicious carbonated beverage with ice cream, making them a perfect antidote to the August heat. Enjoy these specials on Aug. 6:

Red Robin: Order a bottomless beverage with your meal to get free refills your entire visit. The list includes root beer floats.

St. Arnold Brewing Company: Purchase a root beer float and get a souvenir plastic cup while supplies last on Aug. 4 (the Sunday before National Root Beer Float Day). The celebration also includes special alcoholic root beer floats, as well as Root Beer Snob toddler shirts for sale. See details.

Wienerschnitzel: Get a free root beer float with any purchase on Aug. 6 with this printable coupon.

National Frozen Custard Day (Aug. 8)

Andy’s Frozen Custard: For a limited time, get a free treat when you sign up for the Yum Squad Loyalty Club.

BurgerFi: Get a free small custard on Aug. 8 when you download the BurgerFi app. Valid at participating locations on Aug. 8. Limit one per person. No purchase necessary. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Freddy’s will offer single cake cones, single dishes and custard cookies for $1 each on Aug. 8. Plus, for each of these items sold, Freddy’s will donate 50 cents to the Kids in Need Foundation.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: Rita’s will offer promotional-size frozen custard in a cup or cone for 99 cents on Aug. 8. One per guest per visit.

National S’mores Day (Aug. 10)

Dairy Queen: Order the S’mores Blizzard from DQ’s summer Blizzard lineup.

Instacart: Buy $20 worth of qualifying Kraft products via Instacart (including Jet-Puffed marshmallows) and save $5 off your order or unlock free delivery.