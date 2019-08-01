Apple will reportedly release a new iPad this year with a totally new screen size

Over the past few months, we’ve seen quite a few reports pointing to Apple releasing a brand new 10.2-inch iPad later this fall. And while Apple’s marketing plans with the device remain to be seen, it’s widely believed that the 10.2-inch iPad will be positioned as a replacement for the company’s 9.7-inch iPad.

Echoing these reports, Digitimes relays that Apple’s rumored 10.2-inch iPad will likely be released sometime towards the end of the third quarter, which is to say in late September. The timeline here certainly makes sense given that Apple will presumably hold its special media event — where its new iPhone 11 lineup will be unveiled — in early September.

From what we can gather so far, the rumored 10.2-inch iPad won’t boast a significantly larger form factor than the current 9.7-inch model due to thinner bezels.

It’s also worth noting that one of the sources behind Apple’s rumored 10.2-inch iPad comes from Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst who likely has the best track record on the planet with respect to Apple rumors. Further, Kuo anticipated the 10.2-inch iPad was in the works back in February, which is the same time he claimed Apple was poised to release an iPad Mini 5. And true to form, Apple released a 5th-gen iPad Mini in March of this year. In other words, it stands to reason that the rumored 10.2-inch iPad is, in fact, a product that will see the light of day later this year. Indeed, we’ve even seen rumblings that mass production on the device began last month.

As for specific features, it remains unclear whether or not Apple’s new iPad will incorporate Face ID or if it will ship with Touch ID.