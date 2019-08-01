When Avengers: Endgame launched at the end of April, it finally put a stop to the endless stream of fan theories that attempted to guess the film’s plot. The movie answered several questions we had after Infinity War but also introduced other mysteries that weren’t immediately explainable.

We’ve cleared the water more than once on some of the events in the movie that might seem like plot holes but really aren’t, and tried to figure out the answers to other questions — like what year Captain America knocked on Peggy’s door for that dance. Marvel also offered plenty of answers to several burning questions fans had after the premiere.

If you’re still not satisfied and need more clarification, then you need to watch the commentary that comes with the Endgame digital release and Blu-ray. In it, directors Jon and Anthony Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely explain the thinking behind several key Endgame events.

This is the first time the four of them have discussed the film together, MCU Cosmic points out. That’s important because there is one crucial fate in Endgame the four do not agree on, and that’s the timeline where Steve Rogers got married and lived his life in full before coming back to deliver a Captain America shield to Falcon. The writers said in the past that Captain America lived his life on this Earth, witnessing everything that happened. But the directors made it clear more than once that wherever Captain America ended up staying, he created a new timeline.

The DVD commentary addresses other controversial details from the film, and offers tidbits about the film’s development. Here are some of the highlights:

Hawkeye’s scene was supposed to be at the end of Infinity War after Thanos snapped his fingers.

Captain Marvel was able to locate Tony and Nebula in space because the ship had a homing beacon. She learned all that after the credits scene in Captain Marvel.

Professor Hulk was supposed to rip out of the Hulkbuster in Infinity War and beat Cull Obsidian, but it was pulled from the movie because test audiences didn’t like it.

Natasha finding Clint in Tokyo is a mirror scene of Clint pulling her out of being a Russian agent. Hopefully, that storyline will appear in Black Widow next year. Nat’s death is permanent because the Infinity Stones can’t bring someone back to life after that person was sacrificed for the Soul Stone.

Nebula had no idea what would happen on Vormir. She just knew that Gamora went there and never returned. Red Skull would have known, however, but he’s not the gossipy type.

As for whether Captain America would have had to meet Red Skull, they’re unsure about it. McFeely thinks he had to, while Markus only said he considered the question many times.

The five-year time jump allowed the characters to evolve further and give new depth to the storytelling. 2023 Captain America swears a lot because he’s been through a lot. Hawkeye is a vigilante after having lost everything. Tony finally settled down and had kids. The future itself is indeed “very complicated.”

We talked about this one a lot before because it can make or break Endgame, but it’s finally official. Thanos and Maw did reverse engineer the Pym Particles they needed to be able to come to this timeline.

A different version of the film had Thanos opening a portal to the battlefield from his own time, throwing 2012 Cap’s head on the ground in front of the Avengers.

Thanos did have a massive fight with Captain America in Endgame, and he was able to break his Vibranium shield because Eitri made his dual-edge sword from something much stronger.

Tony, meanwhile, can snatch the Infinity Stones with the gauntlet he created because his suit and the gauntlet are both made of nanoparticles. That’s something we also discussed before, and it’s now official.

Gamora’s fate was left vague intentionally, although we know now that she’s alive thanks to a particularly heartbreaking deleted scene.

In the final scene, Peggy and Cap are dancing right after Steve enters her home. That’s why that door is left open in the scene.

