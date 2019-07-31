Leak seems to confirm another key feature of Samsung’s unreleased iPad Pro rival

Samsung is expected to unveil its latest iPad Pro rival at some point this week, at least according to a recent teaser video, but the Galaxy Tab S6 isn’t exactly a secret. The new tablet has been featured in an increasing number of leaks recently that revealed several of its signature features, including a few tricks that aren’t available on any other Android tablet or even the iPad Pro. And now, we have an actual image that seems to confirm yet another Tab S6 signature feature.

In recent weeks, we saw leaked photos of the tablet as well as leaked press renders that told us the phone would have a dual-lens camera on the back, a first for tablets. Also, the Tab S6 will feature a groove on the back, the leaks revealed, that will house the new S Pen stylus — again, we had photos showing this feature as well.

But the tablet was also rumored to pack a 10.5-inch OLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor. We’ve yet to confirm the screen is OLED instead of LCD, which would be an excellent upgrade for tablets. But gadget leaker Evan Blass posted the following image on Twitter, a press render for the handset that confirms the tablet’s in-display fingerprint sensor:

Image Source: Twitter

While you can clearly see the rear dual-lens camera in previously leaked images, none of the Tab S6 renders or photos we had seen up to this point were able to prove the tablet’s fingerprint sensor is placed under the display. We did realize there won’t be a fingerprint sensor on the back of the tablet, and the bezels were too narrow to accommodate buttons with fingerprint sensors in them.

We speculated at the time that the Tab S6 would feature either 3D face recognition support like the newest iPad Pros — a feature that seemed highly unlikely for a Samsung tablet given that no Samsung phones support it — or that the tablet would have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The image above seems to settle the matter. All we need now is an announcement from Samsung that will confirm all the Tab S6 leaks we’ve seen so far, and a release date.