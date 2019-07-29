Leak reveals how Samsung will compensate for ditching the headphone jack on the Galaxy Note 10

After years of defending the aging audio port — and mocking Apple for ditching it — Samsung is finally ready to follow Apple’s lead and remove the dedicated headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10 will be the company’s first flagship to ship without a 3.5mm port, and that’s hardly a secret given that everything about this handset has already leaked. But Samsung will have several remedies in place for buyers, including new USB-C headphones and a USB-C-to-3.5mm dongle, according to reports. On top of that, a new leak suggests that early buyers might get free wireless Galaxy Buds earphones, as was the case with the Galaxy S10 a few months ago.

Well-known insider Evan Blass posted the following image on Twitter a few days ago. The image shows placeholder text that Sprint is using for the upcoming Note 10 preorder sales period. “DaVinci” is the internal codename Samsung used for the Note 10, if the stylus next to the phone in the picture isn’t enough of a giveaway.

What’s interesting about the promo image is that it suggests the Note 10 might be bundled with a bunch of accessories that include the Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch, and a wireless charger. It’s unclear whether all of them will be bundled with the Note 10 during preorders. At the very least, Samsung could offer buyers a choice between the Buds and the new Watch. This seems like the most likely scenario.

Samsung is preparing to make it clear that the Galaxy Buds will be a great Note 10 accessory. That’s because Samsung has already listed a brand new Buds color on its website that matches the rumored gradient version of the Note 10.

The new color option was first spotted on Samsung France, but you can’t buy it yet. The color doesn’t even have an official name, although Aurora Glow is the name we’ve seen in rumors.

German-language blog WinFuture also has information that seems to confirm an earlier rumor claiming USB-C headphones are in the cards for the Note 10. Samsung is reportedly having the new headphones built in Vietnam, where they appeared in a leaked video. Aside from the obvious USB-C connectivity, the new headphones feature AKG tech and support Active Noise Cancelling, according to the leak.