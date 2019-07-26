Galaxy Note 10 reservation lets you save up to $600 on the pricey new flagship

The Galaxy Note 10 launch is less than two weeks away, with Samsung expected to kick off preorders soon after the press conference is over. The phone is rumored to launch on August 23rd, giving buyers some two weeks time to get the handset. As expected, early buyers will get several perks which will make that sky-high price easier to swallow, and Samsung just revealed one of them. You get to save anywhere between $200 to $600 on the Galaxy Note 10, which will likely start at $999 if you trade-in your old phone.

The deal page is already up on Samsung.com, telling customers that they’ll get $50 instant credit towards eligible devices if they reserve the handset through August 7th.

You can choose between five operators, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon, or go for an unlocked Note 10 phone. The site, however, doesn’t let you choose what Note 10 model to buy. Samsung is not ready to confirm the phone will come in two sizes, and that each one will have a 5G option.

Click on the trade-in button, and that’s where you learn about the $600 discount. To qualify, you’ll need a phone in working condition from either Apple, Google, or Samsung. Getting the maximum $600 price cut is possible only for certain devices, including the iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, and X, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the Note 10, and the Galaxy S10e, S10, and S10 Plus.

At the lower end of the spectrum, we have the iPhone 6s phones ($250), Pixel series ($200), and Galaxy S7 ($200). Yes, that’s not a mistake, the older iPhone 6s model will get you $50 more than the newer Pixel and Galaxy S7 phones. In fact, even the iPhone X gets double the discount than same-year Galaxy or Pixel phones.

Reserving your Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t mean you’re actually buying it. You’ll have three days to place your order according to your reservation once Galaxy Note 10 preorders start. By reserving the phone, you’re making sure that you’ll have a head start on preorders, and avoid dealing with stock issues — in case that will be a thing.

Samsung’s page also explains that you’ll have to purchase Note 10 accessories at the same time with your Note 10 to take advantage of the extra $50 discount. More information is available at this link, where you can start your reservation right away.