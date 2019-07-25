Watch live right here as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 and heads to the International Space Station live

SpaceX has sent a whopping 17 resupply mission to the International Space Station over the course of its contract with NASA. Most of the time, these missions launch and arrive with zero issues, but this week was a bit different thanks to some storms in Florida which forced a delay on Wednesday evening.

Now, just 24-ish hours later, SpaceX is ready to try again, and you can watch the launch happen live right here. The instantaneous launch window is slated for 6:01 p.m. EDT, but SpaceX and NASA are going to need a bit of luck on their side to avoid another delay.

The Wednesday launch was ultimately called off less than a minute before it was scheduled to take place due to intense storm clouds and lightning. At the moment, the weather forecast isn’t looking all that much better for the rescheduled launch, but we won’t know until shortly before launch if conditions are favorable enough to continue.

The launch opportunity is instantaneous, meaning that there’s no launch window within which to wait for conditions to be right. If things aren’t perfect at the planned launch time, the mission will be pushed back yet again.

The mission will see SpaceX’s Falcon 9 send a Dragon cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, packed with supplies for the crew of the orbiting laboratory. The shipment includes typical items like food and water, but also science experiments and materials.

After launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage of the Falcon 9 at its Cape Canaveral landing zone.

As with all SpaceX launches, the live stream will feature video of the launch as it happens as well as commentary from SpaceX staffers and additional details about the mission as it plays out.