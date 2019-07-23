Uber’s $24.99 monthly subscription pass covers rides, bikes, scooters, and food deliveries

Frequent Uber customers in San Francisco and Chicago might want to try out Uber’s new subscription pass that combines all of the company’s offerings into a single deal. We’re looking at discounted Uber rides, access to Jump electric scooters and bikes, as well as free Uber Eats deliveries, all in a single package.

The pass costs $24.99 per month, TechCrunch reported, which might sound expensive. But if you happen to be renting Uber’s scooters and bikes regularly, and getting lots of Eats deliveries, it will definitely save you money. Just add up all those Uber fees you pay in a month and see whether a subscription makes more sense, as long as you’re located in San Francisco or Chicago.

The subscription includes free access to Jump rides as well as free Uber Eats deliveries. On top of that, you get a fixed discount on each Uber ride, which is another thing to take into account. A screenshot showing the new pass can be seen below.

Image Source: TechCrunch

“From meals to wheels and everything in between, we’re always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs,” an Uber spokesperson told the blog. A source familiar with the matter told Business Insider that Uber isn’t currently planning to expand the pilot to other markets anytime soon.

But Uber does have other subscription offerings in other markets that are part of its Ride Pass offer. Per TechCrunch, Uber is testing cheaper passes that offer discounted rides and free Uber Eats orders with a minimum order threshold.