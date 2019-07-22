The first ‘Black Widow’ trailer was shown behind closed doors at Comic-Con – here’s what happens

Marvel Studios had a busy panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, where it unveiled its plans for the next phase of MCU adventures. We’re looking at five new movie releases through November 2021, as well as five new Disney+ TV series made by Marvel Studios. All of these stories will be intertwined and will help build Marvel’s new cinematic universe.

Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johanson, will be the first new MCU film to hit theaters, just as we expected. The movie started shooting in Europe a few weeks ago, and we anticipated that Marvel would launch it on May 1st next year. The studio confirmed the release date at Comic-Con, where it also showed the audience a brief trailer. That footage isn’t available anywhere online for the time being, but we can still tell you everything you need to know.

In case you somehow forgot, Natasha died after a heartbreaking fight with Clint on Vormir in Avengers: Endgame, and the sacrifice was needed to obtain that Soul Stone. That means whatever happens in the standalone Black Widow movie will take place in the past, anywhere from the heroine’s early days as a spy to 2023, which is when she dies. The upcoming film might also introduce Black Widow’s replacement in the Avengers roster, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

The SDCC 2019 trailer doesn’t go too deep into any of that, but some of the scenes shown in the trailer are from previous movies including Avengers and Captain America: Civil War. Here’s an account of what happens in the trailer, via ComicBook:

Footage goes back to the Age of Ultron flashbacks. Cut over to scenes from Avengers, Civil War. She narrates and says she got this family because of it. She’s made mistakes. She betrayed Tony by stopping Black Panther. The Marvel Studios logo plays. BUDAPEST. She goes in a spiral staircase, entering a room with a gun. “I know you know I’m out here,” she said. “Wanna talk like grown-ups?” She comes face to face with Pugh’s character, and they aim at each other as Pugh backs into a kitchen. They end up in a fight with their hands, destroying the kitchen. Black Widow tries to hold her down and gag her with a towel but ends up getting tossed over. Cabinets are destroyed. A knife is pulled out. The score is reminiscent of the Winter Soldier appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. A magnificent fight follows in the living room as the women end up trying to choke one another out with a curtain. Natasha calls her “sis,” and they have a drink. Cut to motorcycle chases. Gun fights. Running through streets. Jumping through windows. “I got red in my ledger. I’d like to wipe it out.” Taskmaster, complete with a logo on a shield and mask, takes shots from her and blocks them. The two fight on a bridge at night after a logo plays — they move very similarly.

It’s not the same thing as actual footage from the film, but this is the best we’ve got for the time being — you can also see a different reaction in the video below from Collider.

Considering that we won’t have a new MCU movie until early May next year, and that Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped up the entire Infinity Saga, we have no idea when marketing for Black Widow will start. Disney might show more Black Widow content at D23 Expo in late August, although that’s just speculation at this point.