A bare wrist can, at times, make you feel naked. This goes double for women, who always seem to have some form of jewelry wrapped around their wrist. However, there’s arguably no better cure for a barren radiocarpal joint (yeah, we’re getting scientific over here) than a stylish timepiece. Watches have long been a staple of fashion, and despite the prevalence of smart technology to keep track of time, they’re not going out of style soon. If you’re looking for a fashionable, relatively inexpensive women’s watch, look no further. We’ll take a look at some of the best women’s watches available on the web right now, and you can make the ultimate decision.

Best Women’s Watch for Style

For both fashion and function, the Citizen Women’s Silver and Gold Tone Eco-Drive Watch represents a can’t-miss option. This silver-and gold-colored watch features a white dial, bolded black hour markers, gold and white hands, 26mm steel case, and a date marker at 3 o’clock, giving it a pleasing, if not perfect balance of colors. With eco-drive technology fueled by light, you’ll never have to replace the batteries on it, making a low-maintenance, stylish timepiece.

Best Women’s Sport Watch

If you’re looking for a high-quality, stylish sports watch, your best bet would be the modestly priced Casio Women’s LRW200H-7BVCF Dive Series Sport Watch. First off, this watch can withstand water immersion up to 330 feet, or in other words, essentially any underwater activity other than scuba diving. This predominantly white watch is also quite the looker, thanks to its bi-directional bezel and rounded dial with pastel-colored 12-hour indices. Top it off with a 33mm resin case and mineral dial window and you have yourself a durable, fashionable, and effective watch that’s great for the athletic, adventurous type.

Best Women’s Watch for Value

In terms of bang for your buck, this Women’s Genuine Diamond Dial Bracelet Watch from Anne Klein tops all competitors. The goldtone, sunray dial-style watch is simple and eloquent, and looks more like a fine piece of jewelry than it does an inexpensive watch. The gold-tone link bracelet with jewelry-clasp closure replaces your standard watch band and the watch itself features both a small printed “Anne Klein” logo and diamond marker at 12 o’clock, giving it some additional pizzaz. Top it off with a 32mm metal case with mineral dial window and authentic Japanese quartz movement for increased accuracy, and this watch is perfect for anybody looking to get a highly fashionable watch —or piece of jewelry, in general — on the cheap.