Watch NASA’s rebroadcast of the Apollo 11 landing and moonwalk right here

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing is this weekend, and NASA has a whole lineup of awesome programming ready for all of us. Throughout the weekend NASA will be broadcasting both new retrospectives and replays of previous Apollo 11 coverage, but the real star of the show will definitely be on Saturday, July 20th, at 4:02 p.m. EDT.

That’s when NASA will rebroadcast the full original CBS coverage of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, followed by a rebroadcast of Neil Armstrong’s historic moonwalk later in the evening, just as it happened on July 20th 50 years ago.

Here’s NASA’s Apollo 11 streaming schedule for Saturday afternoon and evening (all times EDT):

3:00 p.m. – Apollo 11 50th Anniversary – Mission Control: Human Spaceflight (All Channels)

4:02 p.m. – Apollo 11 50th Anniversary – Replay of CBS Live Broadcast of the Landing on the Moon (Public Channel)

10:38 p.m. – Apollo 11 50th Anniversary – Replay of the Historic Apollo 11 Moonwalk (All Channels)

You’ll be able to watch it all using the YouTube window embedded above.

If you find yourself still thirsty for more Apollo 11 action after the weekend you’ll be happy to hear that NASA has several more programs dedicated to the 50th anniversary ready to roll through the first half of next week. Check out NASA’s full lineup on its website.

It makes sense that NASA is pulling out all the stops for the Apollo 11 anniversary. Not only was it an incredible time for the space program and the country as a whole, but we’re also on the verge of new Moon exploration initiatives that could desperately use public support. NASA would love to reignite the drive that led to use putting a man on the Moon in the first place, so we’ll have to see how much of that magic the event can conjure up.