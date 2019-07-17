You’ll have to pay extra to fast-charge the Galaxy Note 10

We’re exactly three weeks away from the Galaxy Note 10 launch, but Samsung event will not deliver any huge surprises when it comes to the company’s newest smartphone. We know everything about the Note 10 thanks to a flurry of leaks and renders. The design was recently confirmed in FCC documentation that revealed other details about the phone, and the specs leaked more than once, camera details included. If there’s one thing that left us puzzled though, it’s the battery. We’ve seen conflicting reports about the type of fast-charging tech Samsung will use on the Note 10, but now it looks like we finally have a definite answer for you. Yes, the Note 10 will have faster battery charging than any previous Samsung flagship… as long as you’re willing to pay extra for it.

A Samsung insider said the Note 10 phones would support 45W charging a few weeks ago, but others claimed that 25W would be the max for the phone. Since then, the leaker updated his claims more than once to say that the bigger Note, the Note 10+, will support 45W wired and 20W battery charging.

Meanwhile, a blog called Nashville Chatter Class found proof in regulatory filings for the US and China that the smaller Galaxy Note 10 model will feature a 3,400 mAh battery that will support 25W charging speeds. If that sounds familiar, that’s because we already have a flagship Samsung phone that supports 25W charging, the Galaxy S10 5G.

This brings us to Galaxy Club’s discovery, a product listing for a Samsung EP-TA845 phone charger that supports 45W. The charger costs €50.90 in Italy. The price probably won’t top $50 in America when this product launches, though.

Image Source: Galaxy Club

There’s no indication that the charger will work with the Galaxy Note 10, but logic dictates that will be the case. The charger might also work on some new mid-range Samsung phones that could support the same charging speed.