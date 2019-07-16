Ubisoft announces all 100+ games coming to its Uplay+ subscription service

When it comes to delivering content to consumers, subscription services are the hottest trend. Whether it’s TV shows or live TV packages or video games, there’s a company out there that wants you to pay a monthly fee to access what they have to offer, and this fall, game publisher Ubisoft is joining in with a service of its own.
Ubisoft first announced its Uplay+ subscription service during E3 2019 last month. For $14.99 per month, you’ll gain unlimited access to a library of over 100 Ubisoft games, including new releases, premium editions, DLC, and all the post-launch downloadable content the games receive. This includes many of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, The Division, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry.
On Tuesday, Ubisoft finally pulled back the curtain on the full launch lineup of titles that will be coming to the service when it arrives on September 3rd. While a vast majority of the games on the list have been out for months or years, there are a few titles that won’t be available on day one, like Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods & Monsters.
Here’s the full list of 116 titles that Uplay+ subscribers will have access to, including a few unreleased games:
- Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition
- Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition
- Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
- Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might and Magic IX
- Might and Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
- Might and Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
- Might and Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
- Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire
- Monopoly Plus
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Raving Rabbids
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew – Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 – History Edition
- The Settlers 2 – History Edition
- The Settlers 3 – History Edition
- The Settlers 4 – History Edition
- The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
- The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
- The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
- Tom Clancy’s EndWar
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference – Uplay
- Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion – Standard Edition
- Trials Rising – Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch Dogs – Complete Edition
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
- World In Conflict – Complete Edition
- Zombi