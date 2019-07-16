Ubisoft announces all 100+ games coming to its Uplay+ subscription service

When it comes to delivering content to consumers, subscription services are the hottest trend. Whether it’s TV shows or live TV packages or video games, there’s a company out there that wants you to pay a monthly fee to access what they have to offer, and this fall, game publisher Ubisoft is joining in with a service of its own.

Ubisoft first announced its Uplay+ subscription service during E3 2019 last month. For $14.99 per month, you’ll gain unlimited access to a library of over 100 Ubisoft games, including new releases, premium editions, DLC, and all the post-launch downloadable content the games receive. This includes many of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs, The Division, Rainbow Six, and Far Cry.

On Tuesday, Ubisoft finally pulled back the curtain on the full launch lineup of titles that will be coming to the service when it arrives on September 3rd. While a vast majority of the games on the list have been out for months or years, there are a few titles that won’t be available on day one, like Watch Dogs: Legion and Gods & Monsters.

Here’s the full list of 116 titles that Uplay+ subscribers will have access to, including a few unreleased games:

Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry – Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 – Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor – Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might and Magic IX

Might and Magic VII – For Blood And Honor

Might and Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer

Might and Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness

Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition

Might and Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire

Monopoly Plus

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep – X Games Gold Edition

The Crew – Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 – Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 – History Edition

The Settlers 2 – History Edition

The Settlers 3 – History Edition

The Settlers 4 – History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference – Uplay

Trials Evolution – Gold Edition

Trials Fusion – Standard Edition

Trials Rising – Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch Dogs – Complete Edition

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition

Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)

World In Conflict – Complete Edition

Zombi