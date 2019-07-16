There’s a huge iPhone bug in the latest iOS 13 beta that you really need to know about

The latest iOS 13 beta has a serious security bug that will allow access to your stored passwords by anyone with access to your device. For someone to get to your passwords, they need to know how the bug works, and they need to get their hands on your iPhone or iPad. The good news, however, is that this bug will almost certainly be fixed in the coming weeks, maybe as soon as the next iOS 13 beta release.

As you’ll see in the video at the end of this post, all you have to do is go to the Settings app of an iPhone and then tap on the Website & App Passwords menu inside the Passwords & Accounts section repeatedly until the passwords show up. Ignoring the Touch ID or Face ID authentication prompts that appear should prevent you from seeing the passwords. In the latest iOS 13 beta, however, that doesn’t happen and access is granted.

Apple will fix whatever is causing the bug soon since the company has been notified about the issue according to a Reddit thread. Even if the upcoming iOS 13 beta update doesn’t deal with the matter, you can rest assured that the final release, due in mid-September, will not have this serious security issue.

iOS 13 is currently on beta 3 (developers) and its equivalent beta 2 (public), but both releases offer the same set of features and they obviously both have the same bugs. Apple should release iOS 13 beta 4 soon, followed by the iOS 13 public beta 3 with more fixes and improvements.

The iOS 13 beta rollout hasn’t been as smooth as was the case with the iOS 12 beta last year. The current beta release delivers a far less stable experience, riddled with app crashes and performance issues. But beta releases aren’t supposed to be as stable as the final product, and that’s what testers sign up for. If you want to roll back your iPhone or iPad to iOS 12.3, that will continue to be possible until Apple releases the final version of iOS 13.