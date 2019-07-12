Hulu finally brings back 4K streaming after killing it last year

There are pros and cons to all of the myriad streaming services currently available, but of all the missing features of the most popular services, none are more baffling than the lack of 4K streaming on Hulu. It is hard to imagine one of Netflix’s most successful rivals failing to have such basic functionality, but in early 2018, Hulu removed the option to stream content in 4K from its service altogether.

With that in mind, you might expect Hulu to celebrate the arrival of the feature once it finally does return, but instead, as AppleInsider spotted on Friday, the reveal appears to have occurred as a tweet from the Hulu Support account in response to a dissatisfied user. Not quite a celebration, but it’ll do.

As of today, all Hulu users can once again stream content in 4K, but only on Apple TV (5th generation or later) and Chromecast Ultra. If you’re watching Hulu on any other device, you’re out of luck (for now, anyway). Hulu also says that the library of content currently available to stream in 4K is limited, but includes all Hulu Originals, such as The Handmaid’s Tale, Difficult People, Runaways, PEN15, and the upcoming Veronica Mars.

We have good news! 4K streaming was just re-released today on select devices: https://t.co/5BjUFgexXk. You'll be able to watch any of our Hulu Originals in 4K. We hope this helps! 👍 — Hulu Support (@hulu_support) July 9, 2019

It’s worth noting that Hulu’s 4K Ultra HD option has a minimum bitrate of 16 Mbps, so if your internet provider has a data cap, you might want to be careful about how much 4K content you stream. Nevertheless, it’s good to see that Hulu is upping its game with plenty of other compelling service set to launch in the coming months.