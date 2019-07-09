You can download Nintendo’s ‘Dr. Mario World’ mobile game for free right now

Shortly after Nintendo announced that Dr. Mario World would launch on iOS and Android on, Wednesday, July 10th, the mobile puzzle game suddenly went live on the iOS App Store a day early.

Nintendo announced its partnership with Line Corp. for a Dr. Mario mobile game earlier this year, and a few months later, the game has already been released on iOS and Android. The Dr. Mario series is nearly 30 years old, with the first game having launched on NES and Game Boy in 1990. Prior to today, the most recent entry was 2015’s Dr. Mario: Miracle Cure for 3DS, but Dr. Mario World can now be downloaded right here.

In addition to featuring a single-player campaign with hundreds of stages spread across several worlds, Dr. Mario World also has a social element, allowing players to send and receive stamina-giving hearts and battle each other online. And while the app is free to download, there are optional in-game purchases.

Here’s a breakdown of how the game works from Nintendo’s description on the App Store:

Match capsules with viruses and watch them disappear! Simply match three objects of the same color vertically or horizontally to clear them.

Luckily, Dr. Mario and friends have virus-busting skills, and you can use leftover half-capsules to strategically zero in on especially meddlesome viruses.

Take your time, because each puzzling configuration of viruses must be cleared using a limited number of capsules. Keep calm to plan your approach, and you’ll rid Dr. Mario’s world of viruses in no time!

Dr. Mario World is out now on iOS and will be available on Google Play tomorrow (at the latest).